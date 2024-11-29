Misinformation surrounding Covid 19 vaccine, Aussie social media ban for under 16s and Adrian Orr is a no-show post OCR decision.

A former Australian nursery school worker was sentenced to life in prison today for sexually abusing dozens of children, in a case described as “depraved” and “beyond the realms of anyone’s imagination”.

Ashley Paul Griffith pleaded guilty to raping and sexual abusing more than 60 children - most of them girls - while working in childcare centres between 2003 and 2022.

Included in the more than 300 charges were 28 counts of rape.

Sentencing judge Paul Smith said the 46-year-old’s crimes had caused “significant harm”.

“People expect that their children will be protected in childcare centres,” he said in his sentencing remarks.