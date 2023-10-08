Ashley Paul Griffith, who is charged with sex offences against children in childcare centres across Australia.

Ashley Paul Griffith, who is charged with sex offences against children in childcare centres across Australia.

A man accused of being one of Australia’s worst child sex offenders has been targeted in a jailhouse attack that saw him rushed to hospital with burns.

Ashley Paul Griffith, who is alleged to have carried out a sickening string of sex attacks on girls in childcare centres, was reportedly attacked by another inmate inside Wolston jail in Queensland, the Courier-Mail reports.

He suffered facial burns in the Friday attack, with sources saying that boiling water was poured over Griffith and that the water may have been mixed with jam to create “jail napalm”.

The compound sticks to the skin and makes the burn more severe and painful.

The inmate responsible also reportedly assaulted another prisoner, punching Brett Peter Cowan, convicted of killing 13-year-old Daniel Morcombe.

The attack on Griffith comes after he was named under changes to laws in Queensland that allow those accused of sex offences to be named after they are charged.

Griffith was charged with abusing 91 girls in what officials called one of the worst such cases in recent history.

The 45-year-old faces life in prison if convicted.

“This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said after Griffith was charged.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said he was charged with 1623 child abuse offences that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period. The charges include rape and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

Griffith allegedly recorded his acts on his phone and cameras, Gough said. Police believe that all the Australian children involved have been identified and their parents have been informed of the investigation, Gough said.

“Given there were so many alleged images and videos of children recorded over 15 years on the alleged offender’s devices, the process of identification took time, skill and determination,” she said.

Police monitored activity on the dark net and traced photos of children being shared.

Gough commended the police work done, but said “This is chilling news”.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald