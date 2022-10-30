Nearly two tonnes of liquid meth disguised as coconut water was intercepted in Hong Kong on its way to Australia. Photo / Twitter

A record-breaking 1.8-tonne stash of liquid methamphetamine disguised as coconut water has been intercepted before it could get to NSW.

The drugs — worth more than $1.6bn — were identified on intelligence developed by Australian Federal Police officers in Mexico and the Australian Department of Home Affairs

Australian Federal Police said it and Border Force made the seizure with the help of Hong Kong Customs and Excise, which found the drugs on October 23.

AFP officers based in Mexico were able to identify the illicit consignment hidden inside of cartons of coconut water en route to NSW via Hong Kong.

The drugs had an estimated street value of A$1.62bn or a wholesale value of $540m.

An investigation is underway to identify the transnational organised criminals involved in the plot to smuggle the illicit drugs.

“The harsh reality is that Australia’s problem of illicit drug use is bankrolling a raft of dangerous and brutal cartels, triads and outlaw gangs,” AFP Detective Superintendent Patrick Gordon said.

Australian Federal Police said it and Border Force made the seizure with the help of Hong Kong Customs and Excise, which found the drugs on October 23. Photo / Australian Border Force

“These criminals undermine our national security and our economy. They make our suburbs and roads less safe.

It is estimated that amount of meth could have led to 18 million street level deals in Australia – saving the community around $737m in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity.

Australian Border Force commander of international operations Chris Gower said the seizure was significant and a reminder of the strength of co-operation between international partners to prevent harm to the community.

“This is a significant seizure and a tangible example of international co-operation through intelligence gathering that shares a common purpose, to outsmart criminal syndicates and their illicit drug operations,” Gower said.