Police described the attacker as medium build, with a bleached shaved head and wearing a pink singlet, grey shorts with white stripes and blue shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the woman or who witnessed anything in the area at the time to come forward.

Second unprovoked attack in two months

It comes only weeks after a foreign man burned an infant boy after pouring a cup of boiling coffee on the baby in a Brisbane park before fleeing the country.

The infant had his third round of surgery on September 3 after the “cowardly” and random attack.

Police have been searching for the man since he poured a Thermos of hot coffee on the boy at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner on August 27.

The baby suffered significant burns to his face, arms and legs.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and are working with interstate and international partner agencies to progress the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

The family said the little boy had been incredibly resilient despite the “traumatic and difficult” time.

The family are still seeking justice as the police investigation continues. “This horrific event should have never happened,” the mother said.

“Hopefully, one day justice will be served.”

Police previously described the incident as deliberate and unprovoked.



