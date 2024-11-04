Home / World

'When I took the job my wife filed for divorce’: Scaramucci's transformation after Trump

By Decca Aitkenhead
The Times·
15 mins to read

‘The Mooch’ is the Wall Street bro who lasted 11 days as the White House comms director. Now he’s back as a podcast pundit, helping Kamala Harris get her head around crypto - and warning America about his old boss.

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director knows exactly what he would say to his old boss should their paths cross again. “I would say, ‘You are a piece of s***. You’re lucky you have secret service protection, because I’d

