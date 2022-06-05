Animal rights protesters dragged from track at Epsom Derby

Animal rebellion activists are arrested after running onto the racecourse, on day two of the Epsom Derby. Photo / Getty Images

Animal rights protesters who want to "rewild" royal land had to be dragged from the track at Epsom after trying to disrupt the Derby.

Six women wearing sashes saying "animal justice" rushed on to the course, lying down in front of the grandstand and in full view of the Royal Box.

They were quickly dealt with by police and security staff, who dragged them to the side of the track before handcuffing them.

A cheer went up from the crowd as they were removed.

The 17 horses in the classic race had only just cantered past on their way to the start.

A group called Animal Rebellion, the same organisation that attempted to disrupt Trooping the Colour on Thursday, claimed responsibility for the disturbance.

In an online statement, the group said it staged the protest on the 109th anniversary of Emily Wilding Davison throwing herself in front of the King's horse during the Derby of 1913, which resulted in the suffragette's death.

It said it wants to see an end to all "animal exploitation", including horse racing, and a "move towards plant-based production and rewilding".

Animal Rebellion is demanding the rewilding of royal land as part of this.

Emma De Saram, of the organisation, said "Whether it's horse racing, dairy, or the meat industry, animal exploitation has no part in our world."

The group describes itself as a "mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience" that stands "in solidarity" with Extinction Rebellion, which has caused widescale disruption with its protests over the last three years.

Animal Rebellion's protest in London on Thursday was similarly ineffective, with police managing to clear demonstrators from the path of marching troops.

After the six women were removed from the track at Epsom, officials spent some minutes scouring the turf for any items they might have left.