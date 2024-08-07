A 50 year old American woman Lalita Kayi Kumar, was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in a jungle in Maharashtra, India, where she had been held captive by her Indian husband for 40 days.



The allegations triggered a manhunt for Kumar’s husband, but in a major twist, Kumar has reportedly told local authorities she does not have a husband and tied herself to the tree.

Saurabh Agarwal, superintendent of police for Sindhudurg, told the BBC that Kumar told authorities she was probably suffering from hallucinations when she gave her first statement and was not married.

Kumar also told police she had been distressed because her visa had run out and she was running out of money, so proceeded to buy locks and chains and tie herself to the tree, the BBC reported.

Kumar is now receiving treatment in a psychiatric facility.

Dr Sanghamitra Phule, superintendent of the psychiatric hospital where Kumar is being treated, told the BBC her condition is “improving”.

“She eats, walks and also exercises. She is under treatment and we are also giving her some nutrients that her body was lacking.”

Phule said they had tacked down Kumar’s family in the US and she had spoken with them on the phone.

Kumar was found with her legs tied to the tree on July 27, but her hands unbound. Police at the time said she was too weak to unchain herself and proceeded to saw the chain off and rescue her.

There were also reportedly marks on her body from numerous other injuries.

Documents found on Kumar, including her passport, stated she was a US citizen who came from Massachusetts and had been residing in Tamil Nadu, a south Indian state about 965km away from the forest where she was found.

It was thought she had been living in India for the past decade.