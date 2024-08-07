- American woman Lalita Kayi Kumar, 49, was found chained to a tree in an Indian forest last month.
- Kumar claimed she was being held captive by her husband and had not had food or water for 40 days.
- Local authorities say Kumar has now told them she tied herself and was probably suffering from hallucinations.
An American woman found chained to a tree in an Indian forest has confessed she tied herself up, going against her earlier allegations that her husband was holding her captive.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 49, was found by a shepherd in a forest near Sonurli village, Goa, last month after he heard her crying for several days.
Following her rescue, Kumar was unable to speak and proceeded to write a note alleging her husband had tied her to a tree with an iron chain and left her to die. She said she had been without food or water for 40 days.
She also claimed she was administered an “injection for extreme psychosis which caused severe jaws locked and inability to drink any water. Need intravenous food later ... husband tied me to a tree in a forest”.