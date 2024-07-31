Lalita Kayi Kumar, who was chained to a tree for 40 days and too weak to talk, scribbled a note for her rescuers accusing her former husband. Photo / via video

Lalita Kayi Kumar, who was chained to a tree for 40 days and too weak to talk, scribbled a note for her rescuers accusing her former husband. Photo / via video

An American woman has been found chained to a tree in an Indian forest where she had been for 40 days, triggering a manhunt for her former husband.

Lalita Kayi Kumar, 49, was found by a shepherd in a forest near Sonurli village, Goa, after he heard her crying for several days.

Unable to speak after her rescue, Kumar wrote a note that alleged her ex-husband had left her to die and that she had been without food for 40 days.

She also claimed she was administered an “injection for extreme psychosis which caused severe jaws locked and inability to drink any water. Need intravenous food later ... husband tied me to a tree in a forest”.