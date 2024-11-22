Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Alleged Thai cyanide serial killer Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn accused of poisoning 14 friends sentenced to death

AFP
2 mins to read
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of poisoning multiple victims with cyanide in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of poisoning multiple victims with cyanide in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Thai woman who is believed to be one of the country’s worst serial killers has been convicted and sentenced to death for poisoning a friend with cyanide – in the first of her 14 murder trials.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, an online gambling addict, is accused of swindling thousands of dollars from her victims before killing them with the chemical.

A court in Bangkok convicted her on Wednesday for fatally poisoning her friend Siriporn Kanwong.

The two met up near Bangkok in April last year to release fish into the Mae Klong river as part of a Buddhist ritual.

Siriporn collapsed and died shortly afterwards and investigators found traces of cyanide in her body.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police were then able to link Sararat to previously unsolved cyanide poisonings going back as far as 2015, officers said.

“The court’s decision is just,” Siriporn’s mother, Tongpin Kiatchanasiri, told reporters following the verdict.

“I want to tell my daughter that I miss her deeply, and justice has been done for her today.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said Sararat funded her gambling addiction by borrowing money from her victims – in one case as much as 300,000 baht (nearly $15,000) – before killing them and stealing their jewellery and mobile phones.

She lured 15 people, one of whom survived, to take poisoned “herb capsules”, they said.

Sararat faces 13 more separate murder trials and has been charged with about 80 offences in total.

Her ex-husband, a police lieutenant-colonel, was given 16 months in prison and her former lawyer two years for complicity in Siriporn’s killing, the lawyer for the victim’s family said.

Thailand has been the scene of several sordid and high-profile criminal cases.

Earlier this year, six foreigners were found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel after a cyanide poisoning believed to be connected to debts worth millions of baht.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World