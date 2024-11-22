Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of poisoning multiple victims with cyanide in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Thai woman who is believed to be one of the country’s worst serial killers has been convicted and sentenced to death for poisoning a friend with cyanide – in the first of her 14 murder trials.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, an online gambling addict, is accused of swindling thousands of dollars from her victims before killing them with the chemical.

A court in Bangkok convicted her on Wednesday for fatally poisoning her friend Siriporn Kanwong.

The two met up near Bangkok in April last year to release fish into the Mae Klong river as part of a Buddhist ritual.

Siriporn collapsed and died shortly afterwards and investigators found traces of cyanide in her body.