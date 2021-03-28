All the best memes from Ever Given's Suez Canal squeeze

The plight of the unfortunate container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal has provided amusement for millions online, as the global chaos sparked by the incident continues to have massive financial impact around the globe.

While progress has been made on moving the ship, with the Ever Given being shifted 30m overnight, it remains fixed in place.

The bizarre blockage has been celebrated in meme-form, with many seeing themselves in a photo of the plucky digger working away at the base of the massive vessel.

me just trying my best pic.twitter.com/s1ESpPs0KY — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 25, 2021

Other related to the Ever Given itself, going nowhere in a fast-paced world.

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

Some chimed in with their own ideas of how to clear the blockage.

My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal pic.twitter.com/ZnY4ehu8fx — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 25, 2021

okay, hear me out pic.twitter.com/0FiCp33KJn — Garrett Miller (@heyitsgarrett) March 25, 2021

Looks like they could do with some help... #Evergreen #EVERGIVEN



Credit: Mark Cordory pic.twitter.com/RaLAHnjbzn — Gerry Anderson (@GerryAndersonTV) March 28, 2021

The ridiculousness of the situation was best summed up by a GIF that borrowed from a classic Austin Powers moment.

As is often the case when global events catch the internet's imagination, accounts quickly sprung up posing as the figures at the centre of the storm.

Companies couldn't resist getting in on the action, notably MarineTraffic, which monitors global shipping.

We’ve seen a lot of very funny memes about the #EverGiven situation, so let’s start a thread. Post your favourite memes below.



Our favourite is an obvious one pic.twitter.com/h0XnmBHV0C — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) March 28, 2021

