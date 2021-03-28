All the best memes from Ever Given's Suez Canal squeeze

The plight of the unfortunate container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal has provided amusement for millions online, as the global chaos sparked by the incident continues to have massive financial impact around the globe.
While progress has been made on moving the ship, with the Ever Given being shifted 30m overnight, it remains fixed in place.
The bizarre blockage has been celebrated in meme-form, with many seeing themselves in a photo of the plucky digger working away at the base of the massive vessel.
Other related to the Ever Given itself, going nowhere in a fast-paced world.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Some chimed in with their own ideas of how to clear the blockage.
The ridiculousness of the situation was best summed up by a GIF that borrowed from a classic Austin Powers moment.
Read More
- Suez Canal crisis continues as experts hope to float ship in hours - NZ Herald
- New Suez crisis: A global economy creaking under the strain - NZ Herald
- Explainer: What we know about a ship blocking the Suez Canal - NZ Herald
- Ship blocking Suez Canal 'like a beached whale' could be stuck for weeks - NZ Herald
As is often the case when global events catch the internet's imagination, accounts quickly sprung up posing as the figures at the centre of the storm.
Companies couldn't resist getting in on the action, notably MarineTraffic, which monitors global shipping.
Even Kiwi cricket tragics couldn't resist getting in on the action.