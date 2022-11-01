People with suitcases and bags are seen leaving a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou, China. Photo / Hangpai Xingyang

Workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in central China have fled in dramatic scenes after authorities locked down the premises over a Covid outbreak.

Haunting videos have emerged showing Foxconn employees escaping the company’s compound in Zhengzhou, travelling back to their hometowns on foot to avoid the nation’s strict penalties for breaching lockdown.

China remains committed to its Covid-zero strategy and continues to apply harsh measures to the country’s 1.4 billion people almost three years since the initial outbreak.

Henan province, where Zhengzhou is located, officially reported just 42 new Covid infections on Monday.

In one video, workers can be seen hauling suitcases as they climb a hillside, while another shows people sitting with their luggage by the side of a road as a person in a hazmat suit sprays what appears to be disinfectant at them.

Another video shows workers in hazmat suits crowded around the compound with a voice shouting “murderer” and “all dead in Room 726″.

One woman who claimed she helped her 19-year-old brother escape the compound said rubbish had been piling up inside, with workers forced to eat nothing but bread to survive.

“Foxconn really messed up, I don’t think a lot of people would want to go back. I know I wouldn’t,” the woman told Bloomberg.

The Taiwanese firm — which supplies iPhones to US tech firm Apple — said it was “cooperating with the government to organise personnel and vehicles” for employees who want to leave.

Extraordinary image from Henan, China, reminiscent of migrant worker exodus during India's 2020 lockdown, shows desperate workers walking home after fleeing Foxconn factory lockdown.



Sign above highway reads: "Welcome the 20th Party Congress, Always walk with the Party..." pic.twitter.com/WSVeeUKopT — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) October 31, 2022

Foxconn has said it faces a “protracted battle” to stamp out the Covid-19 outbreak, but has not said how many of the more than 200,000 staff are affected or in isolation.

The company has been accused of forcing employees who are unwell to work and not providing medical treatment or timely meals throughout the outbreak.

China Labor Watch, a New York-based NGO, has also accused the firm of hiding the number of Covid infections among its employees.

Foxconn has insisted that it “is making every effort” to ensure its employees are being looked after.

China is the last major economy committed to a zero-Covid strategy, using snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in a bid to keep infections down.

But fast-spreading virus variants have challenged that approach, with outbreaks hitting industries hard in recent months, as virus restrictions disrupt factories and curb consumer spending.

‘Absolutely no relaxation’

Authorities in Henan vowed on Monday to snuff out any outbreaks, with provincial Communist Party chief Lou Yangsheng urging officials to “go all out to fight and win the war of annihilation against the epidemic”.

There would be “absolutely no relaxation” in disease control work, especially in densely populated areas like schools, hospitals, factories, and elderly care homes, Lou said, according to a statement on a provincial government social media account.

Officials “must resolutely overcome psychological slackness, war-weariness and wait-and-see thinking, and fully implement work requirements in a strict, meticulous and practical way”, the statement quoted Lou as saying, without referencing the situation at Foxconn.

The footage came after 28 cities — including the virus’s ground zero Wuhan — were placed under a wave of crippling new measures.

Data released to The Sun Online by economic analysis firm Nomura showed some 208 million people are currently living under some level of lockdown in China.

Officials have described the variants as “highly contagious”, as they can also infect people who had been previously immune.

Quarantine camps, food shortages, police seizing people’s homes and drones policing the streets have all been reported in China.

Virologist Jin Dongyan, from Hong Kong University, told The Washington Post: “If they open up now, there will be a major outbreak immediately.

“However, even if they do not open up, a major outbreak will sooner or later arise somewhere.”

The scientist added the Covid-zero approach is “not sustainable” and “someone has made the wrong judgment”.

“They wrongly assessed the situation in the world, and they cannot come out from their own comfort zone.”

- with AFP