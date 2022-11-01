A B-52 bomber. Photo / Supplied

The US is deploying up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, in a move seen as a response to Chinese threats to attack Taiwan.

The aircraft will operate from the Tindal base, south of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

They have a combat range of about 14,000km, comfortably reaching Beijing.

US documents obtained by Australian media claimed that Washington had drawn up detailed plans for a “squadron operations facility” at the base, as well as an adjoining maintenance centre.

”The ability to deploy bombers to Australia sends a strong message to our adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power,” the US Air Force told Australian TV’s Four Corners.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said defence and security cooperation between countries should not target third parties.

”The relevant practices of the US side have increased tensions in the region, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region.”

Anti-nuclear activist Richard Tanter from the Nautilus Institute told the ABC that the move expanded Australia’s commitment to any US war with China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. Photo / AP

”It’s a sign to the Chinese that we are willing to be the tip to the spear,” he said.

”It’s very hard to think of a more open commitment that we could make... a more open signal to the Chinese that we are going along with American planning for a war with China,” he added.

David Shoebridge, a senator in the Australian parliament, condemned the plan as a “dangerous escalation”.

”It makes Australia an even bigger part of the global nuclear weapons threat to humanity’s very existence - and by rising military tensions it further destablises our region,” he added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played down the news, confirming that Australia engaged with the US on defence alliances “from time to time”.

”There are visits of Australia including in Darwin that has US Marines, of course, on a rotating basis stationed there,” he said.

The US deployed four B-52s to its Andersen base in Guam, Western Pacific, this year.