Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, CNN is reporting.

Zawahiri, who had just turned 71 years old, had previously acted as Osama bin Laden's personal physician.

The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to the capture of Zawahiri.

The US government has yet to confirm the death, but President Joe Biden is set to address the nation following what the White House says was a "successful" counter-terrorism operation on an al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden plans to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for Covid-19.

- AP