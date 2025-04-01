Giuffre, who also accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, said on Sunday that she was dying from kidney renal failure after being hit by a school bus travelling at nearly 112km/h.

Police in Western Australia, where Giuffre lives, confirmed to the Telegraph a “minor crash” occurred between a bus and car in the farming locality of Neergabby, located about 19km north of Perth, on March 24, just after 3pm local time.

However, Kylie Whiteley, acting Western Australia police commissioner, told reporters: “There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day and the car had approximately A$2000 ($2200) worth of damage, police said.

It has not been officially confirmed that this is the crash Giuffre claims she was involved in.

‘Four days to live’

Posting a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed, with her face covered in bruises, the 41-year-old expressed a deep wish to see her three children, from whom she is believed to be estranged.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes.”

Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s father, told the Telegraph on Monday that his daughter was depressed and wanted to be reunited with her children.

“She’s not doing good. She’s depressed because she misses her kids,” the Florida-based retired engineer added. “She’s got four days unless she gets another opinion from another doctor.

“It could be that she could pass away in four days, like she said. But if she gets another doctor, they could probably do other things for her. So that’s all I’m waiting to hear.”

Roberts said he was trying to “stay strong” for his daughter, whose last known address was with her husband whom she is now separated from in Western Australia. Giuffre recently separated from Robert Giuffre, her husband of 22 years. She is believed to have been living in a small town north of Perth since 2020.

A spokesman for Giuffre on Monday said: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Andrew was stripped of all his royal patronages and military titles after a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre spent decades speaking out about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Epstein.

In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of raping her when she was 17 after Epstein and his long-time accomplice and lover Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to London.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking in 2021. A year later, Giuffre agreed to an out-of-court settlement with Andrew, understood to be worth millions of pounds. The joint statement contained no admission of liability.

The Duke has always denied the allegations, insisting he has “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre and questioning the authenticity of an infamous picture of them together in 2001.

After the settlement, Giuffre retreated from public life and was reported to be briefly under a one-year gag order.

A week ago, Giuffre posted online about how much she missed her children.

“My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies,” she wrote. “I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years, but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else.”

‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’

According to MailOnline, a spokesperson for Ms Guiffre said on Tuesday: “Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care.

“On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene.

“They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.”

The statement continued: “The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home.

“Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.

“Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern.”