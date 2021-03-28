Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

A small village with a front-row seat to the Suez Canal drama

9 minutes to read

A view of the Ever Given from the bank of a village along the Suez Canal. Photo / Sima Diab, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Vivian Yee

A small Egyptian village has a front-row seat to the unfolding effort to dislodge the container ship that ran aground in the canal, holding up US$10 billion in global trade every day.

The gargantuan container

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.