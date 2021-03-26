Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Why the Suez Canal is so important

5 minutes to read

Satellite image of the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Rick Gladstone

The nearly 200km-long artificial waterway known as the Suez Canal has been a potential flashpoint for geopolitical conflict since it opened in 1869. Now the canal, a vital international shipping passage, is in the news

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.