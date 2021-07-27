A shooting inside a US movie theatre has killed one and injured another

A young woman is dead and a man is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting at the Edwards Regal Theatre in Corona, California. Photo / Fox11

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting attack at a movie theatre in the United States during a midnight showing of a new horror film.

A person open fired inside a cinema at the Regal Edwards theatre at Crossing at Corona shopping centre in Corona, California.

Police say a 19-year-old woman died at the scene and a man, 18, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details about who opened fire have not yet been released, with investigators continuing to comb the scene for evidence.

Local police didn't respond to media queries about whether they were actively searching for a suspect.

A 911 call was made in the midst of the midnight showing of newly released movie The Forever Purge, about a dystopian world where the government allows all crime, including murder, for a single day each year.

A description of the film reads: "All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end."

Investigators wouldn't speculate if they're probing whether the horror movie's content is linked to the deadly shooting.

A spokesperson for the theatre chain released a statement saying: "We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."

It's been another horror year for gun violence in America, with around 8100 killed in shooting incidents so far this year.

In the state of California, instances of gun murders have risen 46 per cent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest deadly shooting comes just a week after the ninth anniversary of the Aurora cinema massacre in Colorado, which left 12 people dead and another 70 injured.

On July 20 in 2012, James Eagan Holmes opened fire inside the Century 16 theatre in a suburb of Denver.

Hundreds of people were inside watching a midnight screening of the new movie Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.

The blockbuster had just started playing 15 minutes earlier when Holmes, then 24, crept out of theatre number nine through at exit door, propping it open with a small cloth.

He went to his car and changed into full tactical gear, including a gas mask, gloves and ballistic helmet.

Holmes threw two canisters of tear gas into the crowd and began unleashing mayhem with three weapons.