Gang wars: King Cobras pair suffer gunshot injuries in South Auckland

Police are investigating an alleged shooting in South Auckland yesterday.

Police are investigating an alleged shooting in South Auckland yesterday.

Police are investigating an alleged shooting in South Auckland after two King Cobras gang members turned up to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities were made aware of the incident after two men turned up to Middlemore Hospital with minor gunshot wounds last night, police said.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police were told of the situation about 8pm.

However, both victims have declined to make a formal statement to police and have therefore not provided a description of any other parties that may have been involved.

Barry also confirmed that the two men have gang affiliations.

"Both men are linked to the King Cobras. However, police have no evidence to suggest this incident is linked to the recent tensions between the King Cobras and Rebel Gangs," he said.

Officers continue to make inquiries into the incident and are calling anyone with information to come forward.

This latest incident comes after several other shootings or firearms-related incidents around the Auckland and Hamilton regions in the last few weeks.

Can you help? Contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.