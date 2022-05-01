Voyager 2021 media awards
A margarine heir, a $25 million giveaway and 30,000 unopened letters

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Jennifer Schuessler

One day in early January 1970, Michael James Brody Jr stepped off a Pan Am jet at John F. Kennedy Airport and into what would be one of the new decade's shortest, strangest 15 minutes

