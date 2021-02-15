30 Taliban militants killed in explosion during bomb-making class

The Taliban continue to wage war in Afghanistan. Photo / Getty Images/File

At least 30 Taliban militants have died in Afghanistan after they blew themselves up during a bomb-making class.

The Khaama Press News Agency said the fighters died when Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) they were learning to construct exploded inside a mosque, quoting a release from the Afghan Army's 209th Shaheen Corps.

The blast happened on Saturday morning at a mosque in the village of Qultaq in the Dowlatabad district of Balkh province.

The fighters included six foreign nationals.

The bodies of the six foreigners could not be identified because of the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, the army statement revealed.

The militants had gathered to learn techniques for making bombs and IEDS from the six foreigners, who were reportedly considered experts in the subject.

Violence in Afghanistan has been relentless while peace talks between the Taliban and government representatives that have been under way in Qatar for months have now stalled.

There has also been a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield.

The Islamic State group's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

In eastern Ghazni province, the provincial governor's spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said an airstrike called in during fighting with the Taliban killed at least 22 insurgents, including foreign fighters in the group.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid immediately tweeted a denial, saying Afghan government forces were defeated in the fighting in Ghazni. He also claimed the Taliban have no foreign fighters in their ranks.

- Additional reporting, Associated Press