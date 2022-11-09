Dare Devil dangling his feet off of the top of Half Dome summit. Video / touronsofyellowstone

A viral video of a father filming himself dangling over the edge of a cliff in Yosemite National Park has been slammed by viewers as irresponsible.

Hawaiian filmmaker Aaron Eveland climbed up Half Dome, a well-known formation that towers more than 2,600 metres high. From there, he filmed himself shuffling to the edge of a rock that sticks 12 metres out from the peak.

"No Half Dome summit is complete without dangling your feet," the video caption quoted.

The video was originally posted on Eveland's account @makaicreative but went viral after it was shared on an Instagram account named 'TouronsOfYellowstone'.

Like the name (a portmanteau of tourist and moron), the page shares videos and pictures of visitors acting irresponsibly at the National Park.

"It never ceases to AMAZE me how stupid people are!" reads the bio for the account, which has more than 143,000 followers.

Many commented on the video, agreeing that the behaviour was not only reckless but a bad example for the small children who were standing behind him.

"I go on hikes with my kids and there's no way in hell I'd like them stand that close with nobody near them," wrote one viewer.

"Bro my kids would not be anywhere near that edge… why even take that risk of them tripping or falling to their death?" another added.

Others said even the video was enough to make them feel sick with nerves.

"My palms are literally sweaty just from watching this," said one person.

"I'm getting secondhand anxiety just sitting on my couch," another joked.

Eveland, who posted the video asking who else had crawled over the Half Dome ledge, said: "It's not nearly as sketchy as descending the cables with all the people".

Half Dome is one of Yosemite National Park's most popular hikes, however, the final section requires the use of seasonal cables that experienced climbers can find difficult.

Fortunately, few people have fallen and died since 1919, according to the National Park Service, but many have been injured. Especially those who acted irresponsibly.

"The 14 to 16-mile (22.5km to 25.7km) round-trip hike to Half Dome is not for you if you're out of shape or unprepared," the National Park Service advises.

“You will be gaining elevation (for a total of 4,800 feet - 1463m) most of your way to the top of Half Dome.”