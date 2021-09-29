Worst airlines and airports for lost baggage revealed

A recent study has revealed airlines and airports most likely to lose luggage flying in and out of the UK. Photo / Rach Teo, Unsplash

Freely flying to the UK may be a little while away, but when you eventually do, you may need to keep a close eye on your luggage depending on what airline you fly.

A recent study conducted by luggage storage company Bounce has revealed the airlines and airports most likely to lose your bags.

The company analysed unresolved instances of lost luggage on flights to and from the UK between 2016 and 2020, using data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In first place was Royal Air Maroc, a carrier that often travels between Morocco and the UK and contributed 9.7 per cent of all lost baggage cases.

Iberia claimed second, with 6.69 per cent, followed by popular low-cost airline Ryanair at 6.19 per cent.

Those travelling through Heathrow Airport should label their luggage well too. The London hub was revealed as the worst airport in the UK, with 42.75 per cent of lost suitcases. However, the higher number is relative to the massive number of flights it services.

Heathrow Airport was named the worst airport in the UK for unresolved instances of lost baggage. Photo / Tomek Baginski, Unsplash

Conducted using data from the Civil Aviation Association, Bounce founder Cody Candee said the study only included instances where lost luggage was not found.

"From our research, we found that the CAA dealt with 598 cases of lost luggage between 2016 and 2020 in the UK. These cases were ones which the airlines failed to resolve, ultimately leaving their customers completely without their luggage."

According to Candee, losing luggage is one of the most irritating things that can happen during travel. However, the founder had some key advice for if it does happen.

Firstly, contact the airline rather than the airport. "There should usually be a representative from the airline at the airport, but if not, be sure to call them."

Request a refund of your baggage fees as well as the cost of any items you've had to purchase as a result of lost luggage, such as clothing and toiletries. Just make sure you keep the receipts.

Check your travel insurance policy to see what compensation they offer for lost bags. Homme insurance and credit card providers can also offer cover, so check with them as well.

Worst Airlines for Lost Luggage on UK Flights