Woman restrained using cable ties by passenger on Spirit Airways flight

Cable ties: A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said the woman was restrained by a fellow passenger. Photo / Matt Boucher, Unsplash

A woman was arrested on a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday, yelling "shoot me" at airport police after she had to be restrained for attacking the airline crew.

The 42-year old on the service from Florida to Nashville, Tennessee was arrested on grounds of public intoxication, according to an arrest affidavit.

Crew told USA Today that the woman had been restrained by them for attacking two flight attendants, punching one and pulling another's hair.



A spokesperson for the airline could not confirm details but acknowledged that the person deplaned from the flight was "a passenger for unruly behavior."

"We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights."

Another passenger reportedly came to the aid of the flight crew, when the woman became violent.

The report detailed that the passenger had been restrained using cable ties, by the time the plane had landed, smelled of alcohol and her speaking was slurred.

When asked how much she had to drink, the passenger told police "a lot", said the affidavit.

Other heated comments made by the passenger during her arrest included "shoot me" and "I didn't do anything wrong."

Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the passenger was held overnight and released 6am, Sunday.

The plane's crew did not want to press charges and thanked the passenger who assisted in restraining the woman.

However the Airline said they were working "with the relevant authorities to ensure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"Thank you to our guests who assisted our crew and local law enforcement for their assistance," said the airline's spokesperson.