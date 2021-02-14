Wide open spaces: the pleasures of wellness in Western Australia

The Pinnacles, Nambung National Park. Photo / Tourism Western Australia.

With one-of-a-kind experiences and uncrowded landscapes, the west of Australia offers a true escape for the mind, body and soul.

Western Australia is a place of beauty and grandeur, from top to toe. From the world's last remote frontiers in the North West to the dramatic coastlines of the South West and on to the fertile farming land of the Golden Outback and vibrant riverside capital of Perth, whatever time of year you visit, you'll find warm sunshine and blue skies. While a holiday often intrinsically offers therapeutic benefits, Western Australia takes things to the next level. And with our physical and mental wellbeing being more of a precious commodity than ever right now, when the opportunity arises, it's here you'll find the perfect remedy for the world-weary soul.

Digital detox

Ready to switch off? Take a break from the newsfeed and immerse yourself in Mother Nature in a spot where, refreshingly, Wi-Fi is not part of the vernacular. The Kimberly coast is a true escape from the world, with retreats such as Berkeley River Lodge, Australia's most remote luxury lodge, only accessible by air; Kimberley Coastal Camp, a wonderfully relaxed wilderness development with beachfront rooms; and Faraway Bay, nestled on a rocky hilltop overlooking Timor Sea. Adults-only Injidup Spa Retreat, in the Margaret River region, has therapies galore, or get eco-friendly with a glamping experience at Karijini Eco Retreat, in the state's second largest national park, or at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef, where the outback meets the reef. All offer the chance to recharge in the depths of exquisite nature, far away from the madding crowd and the constant intrusion of digital notifications.

Cultural immersion

Western Australia's Aboriginal people have stories and traditions dating back more than 50,000 years. Choose from more than 100 Aboriginal tourism business across the state to share in these cultural riches, from the ancient lands of the Kimberley to the cave systems of the South West and stunning coastlines of the Golden Outback. A unique camping experience in the North West region awaits at one of the Camping with Custodians sites, where you can learn more from your Aboriginal hosts while connecting with nature.

Slow down to 'Broome Time'

In the tropical Kimberley town of Broome, you can't help but slip into the slow-paced relaxation this place exudes. Time spent on the white sands and in the turquoise waters of Cable Beach is always restorative, you may even find yourself stepping in 130-million-year-old dinosaur footprints. For a more contemporary fauna experience, head to Roebuck Bay to meet some of the cutest dolphins on the planet, the rare and wonderful Snubfin. Slow the pace even further with a pampering treatment at Chahoya Spa & Salon at the Cable Beach Club Resort or, a bit further afield, join a yoga session at the seaside setting of Eco Beach Resort.

Nature's healing properties

There are proven health benefits from spending time in nature and Western Australia's scenic walks and bike trails get you right among it, many offering unforgettable views. Even on the steps of the CBD in Perth you can find yourself in the thick of it at the Kings Park and Botanic Garden, one of the world's largest inner-city parks, with more than 3000 species of Western Australia's unique flora. Heard of forest-bathing? This Japanese concept, aka Shinrun-yoku, is all about spending time in the forest atmosphere to increase mental wellness, boost immunity and reduce stress. There are plenty such places to try it in Western Australia, including Walpole Nornalup National Park with its giant karri and tingle trees, the remnant areas of rainforest in the Kimberly, or the Great Western Woodlands in the Goldfields, with its expanse of intact eucalypt woodland, to name but a few.

Watery wellness

The therapeutic powers of water are in no short supply with Western Australia's 12,000 kilometres of coastline. If surfing is your happy place, then Margaret River's world-class breaks will have you in nirvana. For something more gentle, stand-up paddle boarding on the calm waters of the Swan River will leave you ample opportunity to exhale. Have your own waterfall moment with one of the many choices of swimming options in the Kimberley. Or let marine mammals show you their world, with underwater encounters at Ningaloo Reef with the likes of whale sharks, manta rays and humpback whales. You can also spy sea lions in Jurien Bay and friendly dolphins in Rockingham and Banbury. Top off a snorkelling or diving excursion at either Ningaloo Reef or the idyllic getaway of Rottnest Island, 19 kilometres off the coast of Fremantle, with the soul-soothing spectacle of an Indian Ocean sunset.

Perth treats

Australia's sunniest capital city, Perth is the perfect mix of urban cool and natural wonderment, where a boom of hotels has meant an influx of spa treatments. Try a holistic experience at the riverfront setting of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, or head to the aqua-hued treatment rooms of Crown Spa Perth, including an aroma steam room, Roman hot tub, sauna and private relaxation areas. Traditional eastern techniques combined with cutting-edge holistic healthcare are the specialty of COMO Shambhala Urban Escape, or in Perth's east end, the Bodhi J at The Westin offers 100 per cent natural and organic skincare solutions.