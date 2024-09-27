An elephant-packed Chobe National Park

I’m aboard a sleek floating boutique hotel - the Zambezi Queen by Mantis. From afar, she looks like a floating sculpture, her white angular structure etched with floor-to-ceiling windows, and striped with balcony railings on each of her outer decks.

The Chobe National Park boasts an elephant population estimated at 120,000.

Standing at the bow of the boat, on the second-floor deck, I see Africa from a different vantage point. I’m looking head-on at a herd of elephant drinking from the Chobe. The animals look different from the waterside. Instead of looking down on them from the height of a jeep, you’re gazing up or across. Kudus seem larger, hippos more menacing, crocodiles sunning on the riverbank, mouths agape. You’re encountering them in places that feel private. You feel insignificant on the water, more exposed.

The Zambezi Queen offers daily "game drives" by tender-boat, allowing close-up wildlife encounters. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

On the Botswana side of the river is Chobe National Park. In the distance is a fast-approaching convoy of 4x4 safari vehicles packed with mobile phone-wielding tourists, each vehicle driven by guides who are financially motivated to get close to the animals. These vehicles would surround a herd of elephants and, I felt, get uncomfortably near. This forces the elephants to the riverbank, where the vehicles have no access, and crisp, clear photos for me.

This is by far the best way to safari. No sweaty, bumpy and dusty game drives. Just chilling on the deck of an uber luxury houseboat, G&T in hand.

Chobe National Park is home to around 120,000 elephants, often seen drinking from the river. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

A unique eco-travel experience

Getting there is as exciting as the riverboat cruise itself and requires two flights and several border checkpoints. A flight to Johannesburg (South Africa), then another to Kasane (Botswana) - the gateway town to the Chobe National Park. After getting your passport stamped, you’ve officially exited Botswana and, via tender boat, transfer to Impalila Island, where passport control officially welcomes you to Namibia. Minutes later you’re back in the tender boat; next stop the Zambezi Queen.

On arrival, you’re warmly received with female staff singing a welcome song. You’re taken upstairs and shown to your cabin. The muted subtlety of the African-themed decor, the predominance of overstuffed pillows and soft couches all combine to create a sophisticated vibe.

Take a dip amid the beauty of Africa’s Chobe River. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

The top (third floor) deck is where the common areas are - an indoor dining room, a lounge and bar. At the bow is a splash pool and sun loungers. At the stern is another bar and outdoor lounging area.

Later in the evening, I wandered to the stern to view the Milky Way. The cooler night had set in and released the scents trapped by the hot day - the sweet warm waft of the potato bush, and the sharp citronella smell of khaki weed. With zero light pollution, it’s especially rewarding. You’ll lose track of time counting shooting stars. The boat itself is configured for just this kind of discovery.

The Zambezi Queen was designed with sustainability in mind, from solar heating to ethical wildlife viewing. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

A photographer’s dream landscape

I woke before dawn and stood outside on my deck in the mist-smudged darkness of first light, breathing in the spicy wooden scent of Africa. A herd of elephants emerged ghostlike, silently approaching the water’s edge. They had a drink then left quietly, melting into the ground mist.

The sun began to rise, catching itself in the trees on the far bank, bleeding red and gold across the water. Then the birds, in an explosion of African colours, assumed the responsibility of opening the day, singing the stories of their lives to all who would listen.

Spot different species of birds. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

The African bush stirred some more with the high-pitched screeching of cicadas - a constant background of sound.

I quickly dressed and relocated to the stern of the boat, armed with my cameras. A thermos of fully leaded coffee appeared just as I spotted a huge kudu bull. He stood beside a thorn bush, his horns corkscrewing up a good four feet. He stared me down - the perfect V on his nose my camera’s target. He sniffed the air then, with a magnificent leap, his horns laid across his back like medieval weapons, he disappeared, plunging greyly into the bush.

If you only visit two continents, visit Africa - twice.

Turning to the opposite bank, my lens finds a bask of monster crocodiles. Their knobby green-grey armour plating made them barely detectable in the wind-rustled reeds. Several flung themselves with unsettling speed and agility into the water, where I imagined them to be surging under the boat.

Before lunch, I had seen a kaleidoscope of giraffes, several hippo pods, a troop of baboons, and a herd of buffalo. But the most spectacular of all was the sighting of Eland - Africa’s biggest antelope, bison-like, with huge shoulder humps. Sleek, taupe and plump, they toss their long horns and swish their tails and chew their cuds, mouths flecked with green foam. They are without predators as they are too tall for lions and too big for leopards.

The afternoon turned into a thick mellow evening. The light filtered syrup yellow as the heat of the day melted away. As the sun began to sink towards the horizon it turned the sky deep red, as if it were on fire. It was time for me to meet Captain Patrick Muhanubi, a tall, softly spoken man, who gave me the spec of the Zambezi Queen.

The Zambezi Queen operates on jet propulsion to protect the Chobe River's delicate ecosystem. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

The Zambezi Queen ticks all the green eco-boxes

The 42m-long award-winning Zambezi Queen has 14 suites (each has its own outer decks) and a 28-person crew - local Namibians from the surrounding villages. It runs on jet propulsion to avoid damaging the riverbed. Hot water comes courtesy of solar panels and generators are shut down at night, saving power and diminishing noise pollution. He adds that the Zambezi Queen slowly plies a 25km stretch of the river alongside Botswana’s elephant-packed Chobe National Park.

Patrick continues to explain that two small tender boats are used for daily excursions. These smaller vessels take you nearer to the riverbanks, and the wildlife on it. These game drives occur twice a day - at dawn, especially for those who want to try their hand at catch-and-release tiger fishing, and in the late afternoon for sundowners. There’s also a cultural tour of a local village where the dark mouths of thatched huts house 65 industrious people.

The Zambezi Queen is powered by solar panels, with generators shut down at night to reduce noise pollution. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

It is a tourism win-win

You will eat well, too. The meals, including delectable deserts, are gourmet delights - a temple to fine cuisine. After dinner on the second night, new friendships were celebrated in the traditional African way - swirling robes and brightly coloured dresses, drumming, singing, dancing. Then the Westerners hit the floor to shake their traditional skirts. In closing, the choir sang an old African hymn, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika - God bless Africa, give her life, watch over her children.

The Mantis Collection is committed to continuous growth of their staff, empowering them to better their own lives, families and communities. Mavis, the on-board chef, had no formal education and started as a scullery maid. She was given an opportunity to demonstrate her skills and soon rose in the ranks. Similarly, Patrick was initially part of the maintenance team, and showed an interest in sailing. He too received the relevant training and, in 2016, earned his stripes. It is a tourism win-win with a huge feel-good factor.

Delicious meals aboard the Zambezi Queen. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

Responsible tourism

As travellers, it’s important to practice responsible tourism and support the conservation efforts of Africa’s rivers. One way to support conservation efforts is by choosing tour operators that prioritise sustainability and minimise their impact on the environment. This includes operators that follow ethical wildlife viewing practices, promote responsible waste management and support local conservation initiatives.

The Chobe River, bordered by Botswana and Namibia, has one of Africa’s densest concentrations of wildlife. Photo / Cindy-Lou Dale

DETAILS

