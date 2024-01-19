Voyager 2023 media awards
Travel

Why visit Washington DC: the most underrated city in the USA

By Tamara Hinson
7 mins to read
Visit America’s capital city, Washington DC. Photo / 123rf

All too often Washington DC slips under the radar while cities such as New York, LA and Miami hog the spotlight. But there are countless reasons to visit America’s capital city, writes Tamara

