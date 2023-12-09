Voyager 2023 media awards
What to see and do in Cusco: The most underrated destination in Peru

By Tamara Hinson
6 mins to read
The city of Cuzco in Peru, South America. Cusco is situated at 3339 metres above sea level and is actually higher than Machu Picchu, which is at 2430m. Photo / 123rf

Tamara Hinson explains why it’s worth taking a little longer to explore Peru’s third-highest city.

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve got nothing against Machu Picchu. But I’m also a firm believer that Cusco

