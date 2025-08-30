Why real Thai wellness beats fiction at a fraction of the cost

Start your day with a view of the glorious sunrise. Photo / Ash Jurberg

By day two, I was out of bed before dawn, something I never do at home. The reward proved worth it: a coffee on the infinity pool’s edge, watching the sun rise across the beach below. I couldn’t help sending photos to friends back home, enjoying their jealous responses. Most beach holidays start with a swim or a cocktail. Mine began with a body scan, a journal and a packed schedule. It seemed like a lot, but Gareth, the upbeat Scottish guest manager, reassured me that I could do as much or as little as I wanted, adding that his Zumba class in 20 minutes was a must-do. Despite the full itinerary, Gareth’s enthusiasm made it easy to dive right in.

You will start your fitness journey with a body scan. Photo / Ash Jurberg

The energy of the staff are contagious and uplifting. Photo / Ash Jurberg

As a middle-aged male with the dancing skills of, well, a middle-aged male, Zumba never appeared on my to-do list, but an hour later, I walked out of the gym studio laughing with my classmates. Throughout the week, I kept surprising myself by actually enjoying stuff I thought I’d hate. One morning, I was the only one signed up for aerial sunrise yoga with Jenny. Rather than cancelling, she offered a private session, even becoming my impromptu photographer to capture shots against the morning sky that made me feel like an influencer.

Who knew I'd start my day upside down? Photo / Ash Jurberg

While many wellness retreats enforce strict bans, Action Point offers a refreshing approach. Nothing is outright prohibited here. While they don’t serve alcohol on-site, guests can walk five minutes to the 7-Eleven and bring drinks back without judgment. Most importantly for me, they serve actual coffee -good New Zealand standard coffee - and meat appears on the menu; items often forbidden at stricter wellness retreats. I appreciated being treated as an adult capable of making my own choices, rather than having decisions made for me.

“We focus on encouragement and education, not boot camp rules or deprivation,” explained Chris Lawless, the Australian owner who visited Phuket seven years ago as a retreat guest, fell in love with the concept, and now runs Action Point.

A nutritious bowl of fruit, and a side of good coffee. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Fresh tuna for lunch. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Education is central to the experience. Each dish on the menu includes detailed information on protein, fat, carbs and calories, helping guests make informed decisions rather than following arbitrary restrictions.

Personal trainers also explain the mechanics behind each exercise, why certain movements target specific muscle groups and how proper form prevents injury, rather than just screaming out for more sets and reps. Chris also arranges regular sessions with nutritionists and health experts, and I found their practical advice on improving my “dad bod” useful.

Action Point crafts training regimen that is fit for your body type. Photo / Ash Jurberg

The Action Point team. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Unlike at some exclusive retreats, local members join in for certain fitness classes. Meanwhile, the largely Thai staff, including personal trainers and class instructors, bring authentic cultural elements to the programme, creating a genuine connection to Thailand. There’s also a refreshing lack of pretence among staff and attendees.

Unlike White Lotus’ pampered guests, the people I met value authenticity over status. During a partnered exercise class, I worked with a Thai woman in her 60s whose energy proved infectious. Though I was slightly embarrassed that she was fitter than me, her constant encouragement pushed me further than I expected.

My trainer explains our workout before a session. Photo / Ash Jurberg

A sneak peak of our high intensity gym class. Photo / Ash Jurberg

“There is no pressure and no judgment here,” said Noel, an Irish guest on his third visit to the resort. He focuses on morning walks and one session a day with a personal trainer, mixed with naps and catching up on work. Pointing towards the hillside overlooking the beach, he said, “And I can walk along here every morning. It’s certainly a great place to be.”

Not every activity demands physical exertion. I ended each night with meditation, breathing or deep stretching sessions designed to restore my body before sleep. As someone who struggles with insomnia at home, these classes became my favourites. Though my restless mind struggled with meditation, the breathing techniques proved invaluable, particularly the 4-7-8 method designed to calm the mind. This involves breathing in through the nose for four seconds, holding for seven seconds, then breathing out through the mouth for eight seconds. Simple yet effective, it helped me sleep better than I had in months. Okay, the massages also helped!

I also tried slowing down through meditation. Photo / Ash Jurberg

After a week mixing Muay Thai with aerial yoga, massages with ice baths, and meditation with healthy meals, I found something both challenging and enjoyable and different from what you see on TV. There’s something deeply satisfying about pushing your body to the edge and then unwinding in a sauna or seeing Wan Chai smile when you finally nail a combination.

Indoor aerial yoga is not part of my wellness list, but I'm glad I tried it. Photo / Ash Jurberg

I noticed some real changes too: more energy, fewer snacks thanks to my choices, and I didn’t even crave a poolside beer. Even now, I use the 4-7-8 breathing technique whenever I wake at night.

Unlike in the TV version of Thailand resorts, I didn’t undergo a complete transformation (or get involved in any scandals). But I left with a few new habits, some practical tools and a willingness to try new things.

Even if that means throwing clumsy elbow strikes with a smiling Thai trainer cheering you on.

Muay Thai with Wan Chai. Photo / Ash Jurberg

Details

Action Point is in Phuket, approximately one hour by car, south of the airport.

Seven-day packages including accommodation, airport transfers, all meals and fitness classes start at 38,000 THB ($1900).