Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The dad bod is not inevitable, even if evolution helped make it happen

Washington Post
By Ian McMahan
6 mins to read
Low testosterone in new dads, a legacy from evolution, can result in the dad bod. Photo / 123rf

Low testosterone in new dads, a legacy from evolution, can result in the dad bod. Photo / 123rf

Lower testosterone can drive a less-toned physique. Pushing back should be less about perfection and more about men remembering to take care of themselves.

What if evolution led us to the “dad bod”?

In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle