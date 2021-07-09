Why Delta Airlines' Queer Eye safety video was cancelled

The inflight video that will never see a plane.

The American-based airline Delta has revealed the reason it pulled a Queer Eye themed safety video from planes before it was ever seen.

Like much of last year, the reason can be blamed on the pandemic.

The Covid 19 pandemic caused disruption to all aspects of aviation. Navigating crew shortages and travel bans and a Pandemic, there were many air routes and travel plans that never got off the ground.

Having finished the collaboration with the stars of the Netflix show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2020, a global health emergency was declared. Delta reviewed the footage to find it was no longer in keeping with its safe-travel protocols.

Fortunately, the result may not have been virus-safe, but it was too good to keep under wraps. This week the airline released the video on their social channels.

Although not a single mask was to be seen, and it does feature a diverse group of travellers and flight staff.

Queer Eye star Tan France pays attention to the Delta safety briefing. Photo / Supplied

The 'Fab Five' stars - Antoni, Tan, Karamo, Bobby and Jonathan - appear alongside airline crew illustrate the safety procedures. No social distancing, no pre-flight screening - it is hard not to feel a pang of nostalgia for the way flying was, until so recently.

Viewers online praised the video for its inclusivity and lamented that it was never used on planes.

Delta also teamed up with Netflix for a special episode of the Queer Eye TV show offering style advice to travellers. Like the air safety video, it was uploaded to YouTube and is free to watch.

While the Queer Eye collaboration was cancelled through no fault of their own, it is hardly the only safety video to be prematurely shelved.

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk in the Delta Airline safety video. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand famously canned their 'It's Kiwi Safety' video in 2019 after just over a month onboard planes. The $2.5 million video featuring Julian Dennison was panned for its 'toneless' rapping and confusing message.

One passenger was reportedly deplaned on a service from Wellington to Auckland after refusing to listen to the safety video.

Sounds like they could have done with some art direction from the Queer Eye crew.