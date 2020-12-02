Air New Zealand's domestic-only safety video full of 'World Wonders'

Air New Zealand have finally unveiled their first 'domestic-only' safety video that they have put together with the help of Tourism New Zealand.

While recent in-flight videos featuring 'Takahē' and Northland beaches have showcased New Zealand to passengers, this is the first video for which the national tourism body have been brought on board as a partner.

For the latest of the national carrier's high-concept, passenger safety messages they have looked to Aotearoa for inspiration. More specifically they have gone in search for the 8th Wonder of the World. Another one.

While international air travel is on pause the airline and national tourism body have sought to bring a bit of inspiration and 'world-class wonder' to the pre-flight video that asks Kiwis to pick a new '8th Wonder of the World' – from right here on our own shores.

The Airline's chief customs and sales officer Leanne Geraghty hopes it will promote new travel destinations across New Zealand in a new light:

"Around 30 per cent of people flying on our domestic network are usually visitors from overseas. In the absence of international visitors, the safety video is a unique way to stimulate further local demand, benefiting local tourism operators, the New Zealand economy and Air New Zealand employees."

New Zealand is spoilt for choice when it comes to '8th Wonders of the World'. At one point there were at least two '8th Wonders' here in New Zealand – with both the Pink Terraces in Waimangu and Milford Sound both earning the moniker at one point.

The maths doesn't quite add up. However, with the terraces destroyed by volcanic activity and Milford already being on the map – Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand have used the safety video to propose new options for equally wondrous attractions, worth a visit.

Air New Zealand has partnered with Tourism New Zealand to take their safety message in a new direction. Photo / Supplied, Screenshot

Geraghty hopes a touch of Kiwi humour might help the video catch the eye of international audiences – even if they can't fly to New Zealand at the moment.

"We know the decision-making process for visitors to come to New Zealand will be different into the future – so we need to be building the appeal and desire now in international markets in anticipation of borders reopening. It's important to keep New Zealand as a visitor destination top of mind," she said.

Air New Zealand had to be creative with a lot smaller budget this year, shared between Tourism New Zealand and the airline.

However, they have managed to stretch the budget to reach tourism destinations including the wilds of Rakiura/Stewart Island and the Mt Hikurangi carvings in Tairāwhiti Gisborne.