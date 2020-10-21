Air New Zealand domestic safety video teams up with Tourism NZ

Under wraps: Air New Zealand has gone on a regional roadie with Tourism NZ for their latest safety message. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has emerged from the wilds of the East Cape with a top-secret, new safety film, produced in collaboration with the national tourism board.

In its pivot from international to regional services, the national carrier signed a three year deal with Tourism New Zealand to promote domestic travel. Part of this includes a the filming of the latest in-flight safety video which was wrapped up in Tairāwhiti Gisborne yesterday.

The country's blockbuster landscape has often been a backdrop to promoting New Zealand overseas, but with both businesses refocused on a domestic tourism market the film will be focusing a little closer on Kiwi holiday locations. "This time it has a starring role," says Air New Zealand's GM of brand Jeremy O'Brien.

Although details of the other regions featured in the safety video are still a closely guarded secret, O'Brien says the video is focused on showcase the best of New Zealand both to travellers here and around the world.

Air New Zealand Safety Video Compilation. Video / Air New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand's René de Monchy is equally tight lipped about the final film, but hopes it will provide inspiration for New Zealanders to visit natural landscapes and unique experiences, "which the video will have in spades".

"With 71 percent of Kiwis planning to take a domestic holiday in the next 12 months, and domestic tourism being so vital to the country's recovery, it's the perfect time to showcase what New Zealand has to offer," says de Monchy.

The makeup and shape of international tourism will hard to predict for the foreseeable future, however O'Brien hopes this latest safety video will keep up demand for domestic travel and "help support the recovery of international tourism once borders reopen."

While the value to regional tour operators is much discussed – the value as a public safety announcement for passengers is less promoted.

The tradition of high production-value safety videos is now well established. However the Hollywood treatment of safety videos isn't always welcomed, and the airline has produced some flops in its time. Previous high-concept videos that missed their mark included a 2016 "surfing safety video" which came under fire from the CAA for distracting from the safety message. It also came in at a lengthy 4:55.

The 21s safety video will be true to tradition says O'Brien and "make customers stop and pay attention to our important safety messages."