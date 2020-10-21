Hauraki ferry routes reconnect islands for busy Auckland summer

This weekend summer ferry timetables are opening up parts of the Hauraki that haven't been reached since Level 4 restrictions came into force.

On Friday the ferry from Auckland to Coromandel will be carrying passengers again for the first time since 23 March.

The scenic route to the summer hot spot, via the Hauraki gulf is a popular cruise. Operators Fullers360 say they expect to carry over 5000 Kiwi passengers between now and January 31 as they bypass summer traffic on the H2.

More interesting still are the sights and destinations opened up along the route, which is the ferry operator's longest.

For the first time in over 7 months there will be a public ferry link to Rotoroa Island. This predator-free island which is owned and run by the Salvation Army and Rotoroa Trust is home to rare ground nesting birds including Takahe and Kiwi.

Last year a day trip to the island was picked from 100,000 TripAdvisor attractions as New Zealand's best kept secret.

"Given the current limitations on international travel, our focus this year has been on reinvigorating our products and services to appeal to the domestic market and to make the Hauraki Gulf as accessible as possible" says Mike Horne, Fullers360 chief executive.

Adding an additional 86 ferries to the Waiheke island service, they anticipate a busy Christmas out of Waitemata Harbour. With the combination of the America's Cup and more Aucklanders spending summer at home, ATEED and Fullers have worked to revise their transport links in the run up to summer.

The Rotoroa Island ferry service has been out of operation since 23 March. Photo / Supplied

"As a region, we are gearing up for an exciting summer of major events, with three months of racing of the 36th America's Cup series kicking off in December as well as a host of other events and festivals," said Steve Armitage ATEED GM, who hopes New Zealanders will take the opportunity to visit the region.

The ferry operator is launching a new, online booking system which will include combined "sail and stay" package options which include accommodation on Waiheke.

The Auckland ferry terminal is also trailing self-service kiosks for ferry tickets, ahead of what it expects to be a very busy summer on the water.

Traditionally a big exporter of tourists to regional New Zealand, ATEED hopes this summer Kiwis will take the opportunity to for a city break in Auckland.

ATEED recently released a promotional video - featuring Pakari Beach horse rides and Muriwai Good from Scratch cookery school - entitled "Dear NZ, love AKL", inviting the rest of New Zealand to see the city.

