The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee have updated their recommendations for international travel. Photo / 123rf

Two years ago, the idea countries closing their borders or requiring proof of a vaccination would seem absurd to most. Yet, it's quickly become standard practice as the world navigates living through a pandemic.

However, the World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee have changed their recommendations on both tactics after a meeting earlier this week.

Revisit international travel bans

The committee now recommends international travel bans be eased or lifted altogether for some countries.

The new recommendation has been prompted by the Omicron variant, which the committee said demonstrates how travel bans "are not effective in suppressing international spread".

As a result, the WHO recommends some countries "lift or ease international traffic bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress".

Instead, those countries should use "travel measures" like masking, testing, isolation, quarantine and vaccination to control the spread of the virus.

These measures should always be "based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers," it added.

This isn't the first time the organisation has voiced concern about the impact travel bans can have and their efficacy in preventing the spread of the virus.

When the Omicron variant was detected, the organisation urged countries against imposing travel bans on South African countries.

The recent recommendation has come just as New Zealand pauses the release of spaces in MIQ.

"Pausing the next MIQ lobby is a temporary position while MIQ is under extreme pressure from New Zealanders returning with Omicron," said Covid-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins.

However, a key word in the WHO's recommendation is 'some'; meaning the committee does not necessarily recommend the easing or lifting of borders for all countries.

Despite being challenging on an individual level, experts have described New Zealand's tough border restrictions as crucial in avoiding severe outbreaks experienced overseas.

Speaking to the Guardian, UK-based health economist Professor Paula Lorgelly, said although she had struggled to plan a return trip to New Zealand, she saw it as "a short-term pain for what I perceive to be quite a long-term gain."

Vaccines and negative tests shouldn't be "the only pathway" for travel

The WHO then made a separate recommendation concerning proof of vaccination against Coronavirus.

Due to the inequitable distribution of vaccines around the world, it said requiring proof of vaccination should not be "the only pathway or condition permitting international travel."

The WHO has also been vocal about addressing the "profound inequity" of global vaccine access before allowing wealthy countries to boost their populations.