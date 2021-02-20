Where to go, eat and sleep in Canberra

Viewing artworks at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra. Photo / Tourism Australia

Canberra's Enlighten Festival begins next week, celebrating all that Australia's capital has to offer through culture and creativity. The festival kicks off with Enlighten Illuminations, where large-scale lights and images are projected on iconic buildings around the city, such as Australian Parliament House, the National Portrait Gallery, and the National Library of Australia. There'll also be after-dark events at the botanic gardens, the National Zoo & Aquarium, and the Royal Australian Mint.

The Canberra Balloon Spectacular will see hundreds of hot air balloons float through the sky over nine days, and Symphony in the Park will bring together BABBA (Oz's biggest ABBA tribute act) and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra for an outdoor picnic and show in Commonwealth Park.

To see the full programme, go to enlightencanberra.com or follow along at instagram.com/enlighten_canberra and #enlightencanberra.

And there's plenty to do outside of the Enlighten Festival.

At Australian Parliament House, sign up for the More than Politics tour. The design of the building was chosen in a competition that received hundreds of international entries. The tour will take you behind the scenes of this architectural masterpiece, with visits to off-limits areas learning about the collections of art and furniture, then a high tea and gin tasting.

To eat, head to the National Gallery to enjoy A Feast of Icons, an interactive experience that combines art and food. Visitors tour the gallery after hours with a guide who will reveal secrets and stories from the gallery collections. Afterwards, a private dining room overlooking Lake Burley Griffin offers a curated degustation dinner in which every course is inspired by a work of art.

Underground Spirits is an award-winning vodka and gin producer that has produced a number of special collaborations - including a gin produced with botanicals from the Australian National Botanic Gardens. Run by a brother and sister team, the company is now offering urban distillery experiences to introduce visitors to distilling processes, and tasting and cocktail masterclasses. Take a look at instagram.com/undergroundspirits to get a taste of what they're making.

Eating and drinking in Canberra, Australia's capital city. Photo / Tourism Australia

And to stay, A For Adina is Canberra's latest hotel opening, a collection of 130 apartment rooms, but with hotel services. Each room is chic in a minimalist, industrial way, with rendered concrete walls, kitchenettes with hotplates, and disappearing walls that transform living spaces into private bedrooms. There's a hospitality precinct right outside with coffee, dumpling restaurants and sushi, and the location puts you on the doorstep of Parliamentary Triangle, a short distance from the Canberra Theatre and great shopping.