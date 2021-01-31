The best gourmet getaways around Australia

The Sounds of Silence is an award-winning experience in the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Photo / Supplied

Australia is home to an abundance of gourmet getaways with its world-class wine regions, unique indigenous cuisine and diverse natural environment. An Australian travel bubble may be on hold, but it's not forgotten. Take time to plan your future Australian adventure or sit back and dream about a Margaret River chardy, crispy skinned barramundi or freshly shucked oysters.

Our Tasman neighbour offers a range of experiences showcasing the lavish environments where its top quality ingredients come from. Immerse yourself in the elements and learn indigenous and contemporary methods of food gathering and preparation. Take a vineyard masterclass for local wine secrets, embark on a fishing cruise or sample seasonal bushtucker.

Whatever your preference, let your mind wander and imagine your future self indulging in the gourmet delights on offer across the sea.

AUSTRALIAN WINE EXPERIENCES

Australia produces world-class varieties of wines over a number of picturesque regions. Whether you crave a Barossa shiraz, a Hunter Valley semillon, a Margaret River chardonnay or one of the many other varietals, there is a vineyard for you. Sip among the vines, explore the winemaking process in historic cellars or cycle through the estate. Here's six wine experiences to get you started.

Wine and history, Barossa Valley, South Australia

One hour from Adelaide is the renowned wine-producing region of Barossa, famous for its European heritage, high-profile wineries and shiraz grapes. At the heart of Barossa culture is the historic Seppeltsfield estate with a history dating back to 1851. To celebrate its legacy, the iconic vineyard offers a 'Taste your Birth Year Experience'. Sip vintage tawny from the year you were born, or choose five special memories and taste their accompanying vintage. Want to stay and play? Book the luxury Seppeltsfield Vineyard Cottage for a getaway among the vines.

Seppeltsfield centenary cellar offeres over 100 years of uninterrupted winemaking. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Wine and art, Hobart, TAS

Tasmania is renowned for producing elegant, cooler climate wines with its premium pinot noir and sparkling wines celebrated internationally. It's also home to the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Australia's largest private museum which shares a stunning site with Moorilla, one of Tasmania's oldest vineyards. Lovers of wine and art will relish Moorilla's 'Posh-as Day at Mona' which includes a VIP ferry experience with Moorilla wine and nibbles, a guided gallery tour, private vineyard tour and a wine-matched meal. Accommodation is available in luxury dens on the River Derwent.

Wine on the coast, Margaret River, WA

Three hours' south of Perth is the Margaret River, one of Australia's most picturesque wine regions. With world-class beaches stretched over 200km of coastline, this is a perfect gourmet getaway for water lovers. Work up your appetite with a stroll along the beach, then head to the Voyager Estate for a journey from its organically farmed vineyard to table. Tour the estate, taste wine straight from the barrel and see Australia's largest underground barrel cellar before indulging in a seven-course wine-paired degustation. This private tasting experience offers a fun way to learn about Margaret River's famed varietals - chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon.

Tasmanian vines: Josef Chromy Wines, Launceston. Photo / Supplied

Wine and a cycle, Alpine Valleys, VIC

The Alpine Valleys region in Victoria is one Australia's most picturesque regions. Situated in the north-east of Victoria, it's known for striking mountain scenery, thriving local food culture and premium cool climate wines. Check out the vineyard at your leisure with the Pedal and Picnic in the Vines experience. Before you set off, choose a spot in the vineyard, and you'll arrive to a prepared picnic lunch and a team member to pour your wine and share vineyard insight and secrets. And if you don't want to leave (you won't), you can stay onsite in the Peggy Adelaide suite with a private outdoor balcony bath.

Wine and luxury, Yass Valley, ACT

Canberra wine region is home to 140 vineyards and produces some of Australia's best cool climate wines. For a premium wine experience, Shaw vineyards in the Yass Valley offers a luxury day trip, designed for small groups. Guests board an aircraft from Sydney to Murrumbateman, take a scenic helicopter flight over Canberra and land in the picturesque family owned and operated vineyard for a private wine tasting experience in an exclusive private cellar and a three-course meal.

Wine and scenery, Hunter Valley Region, NSW

Hunter Valley is known for its semillon and home to some of Australia's oldest wineries including the legendary Audrey Wilkinson vineyard. The estate, established in the Brokenback Mountain Ranges in 1866, offers gourmet experiences in its beautiful historic grounds. Try the Picnic in the Vines which includes a self-guided tour of the winemaking museum, a private tasting and masterclass followed by a ready-made picnic and bottle of wine in a scenic location of your choice. There are three guest cottages onsite with 360 degree views of the Hunter Valley and the Brokenback Ranges.

Eyre peninsula: Try the authentic flavours of this seafood frontier. Photo / Supplied

AUSTRALIAN FOOD EXPERIENCES

It's always a delight to be served delicious, fresh cuisine but when you're immersed in the environment where it's been grown, caught or gathered, it truly ups the satisfaction levels. We've rounded up some unique options in a variety of Australian regions where you can fully engage with the delicacies the natural environment has to offer.

Kimberley Coastal Camp, Western Australia

The Kimberley region in Australia is known for its sacred Aboriginal rock art. It's also home to the Kimberley Coastal Camp, an exclusive retreat only accessible by water or air. Limited to just 16 guests, the retreat is perfect for seafood lovers wanting to fish its pristine waters. With huge tidal rivers, mangrove creeks, estuaries, offshore reefs and islands you are spoilt for options. Packages include transfer flights from Kununurra, accommodation, meals, activities and fishing tackle and equipment.

Kimberley Coastal Camp, an exclusive retreat only accessible by water or air. Photo / Supplied

XPlore Eyre, Eyre Peninsula, South Australia

The Eyre Peninsula is well-known for its succulent seafood, wine and beaches. The three-day Seafood Lovers Tour includes a half-day cruise from Adelaide to a secluded island near the Nuyts Archipelago. Try the authentic flavours of this seafood frontier, paired with local wines at a pop-up beach restaurant, take a seafood cooking masterclass in your beachside villa and school up on oysters during a harvest cruise in Smoky Bay. Package includes return flights from Adelaide, accommodation, experiences, meals and beverages.

XPlore Eyre: the Eyre Peninusla is well kown for stunning seafood, wine and beaches. Photo / Supplied, Tourism Australia

Walkabout Cultural Adventures, Danitree, Queensland

Kuku Yalanji country is the only place where two world heritage sites meet - the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef. Juan Walker has been guiding in the area for 19 years. On his Walkabout Cultural Adventures tour, you'll catch mud crabs for lunch with your bare hands, sample seasonal bush tucker and learn about the culture and traditions of indigenous Australians.

Attica Restaurant, Victoria

Attica, established by New Zealand chef Ben Shewry in 2006 is a fine-dining restaurant offering an innovative take on Australian native ingredients. His menu explains, "We love beautiful, rare and unique ingredients but for us that means bunya nuts, murnong or marron rather than foie gras, caviar or lobster". The daring take on Aussie cuisine has made the boundary-pushing restaurant a regular on The World's 50 Best list. There is a set tasting menu only.

Rick Stein at Bannisters, Mollymook, New South Wales

Bannisters Hotel in Mollymook offers a luxury, gourmet getaway on the South Coast, a base to explore the white sand beaches and lush bushlands - and dine at Rick Stein's on-site seafood restaurant. Using nothing but locally sourced ingredients, the food is crafted in the hallmark style of the famous chef - beautiful seafood, simply prepared.

Sounds of Silence, Northern Territories

The Sounds of Silence is an award-winning, four-hour immersion in the music and cuisine of the local Anangu people. The experience begins with canapes and sparkling wine overlooking Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, followed by a meal under the outback sky. The freshly prepared menu incorporates native bush ingredients inspired by bush tucker.

Seafood Seduction: A Tasmanian seafood cruise with the Pennicott Wilderness Journeys. Photo / Supplied

Pennicott Wilderness Journeys, Bruny Island, Tasmania

Teeming with wildlife, the sheltered, secluded waters surrounding Bruny Island are the stuff of seafood lovers' dreams. The Tasmanian Seafood Seduction cruise is a full-day tour on a custom-built vessel from Hobart's waterfront, down the Derwent River to the D'Entrecasteaux Channel. There, experienced guides will help you gather delicacies like oysters, rock lobster, and salmon which will be turned into a seafood feast, accompanied by gourmet local produce, Tasmanian wines and craft beer.

Please check the latest border restrictions in each state and territory before travelling, for more information visit australia.com