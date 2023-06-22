The Bed & Breakfast Awards recognise BnBs that go above and beyond: 415 Marine Parade. Photo / Supplied

The bread and butter of New Zealand Bed & Breakfasts have been celebrated this week, with an industry awards programme crowning the top holiday spots.

The Bread & Breakfast Association’s annual awards seek to recognise leaders in the accommodation industry, highlighting the B&Bs that go above and beyond for their guests.

Waihi Beach Paradise Resort named the overall winner

Karen and Peter West of Waihi Beach Paradise Resort, located on Broadway Rd in the popular holiday town, took home the award of “Overall Supreme Winner”. The B&B also won the award for Exceptional Bed and Breakfast of the Year.

The judges applauded the experience that Karen and Peter offered for their guests since the B&B opened in 2019.

“As well as offering luxury hosted accommodation on one of New Zealand’s most beautiful beaches, they showed high levels of environmental and financial sustainability. Guests rave about their stays, and the Wests’ sound business practices, developed over 36 years of dairy farming, will stand them in great stead as the sector recovers and grows.”

Waihi Beach Paradise Resort offers the option to stay in a luxurious downstairs apartment or book a boutique cottage, which is just “80 steps away” from the beach. Guests can access a heated ten-metre pool, soak in a spa pool and lounge with a barbecue cooking.

The winners took to Instagram saying they felt “humbled” by the awards, and noted that the picture of them holding their two awards showed “a very excited Peter and Karen.”

Waihi Beach Paradise Resort offers the option to stay 80 steps away from the sea. Photo / File

415 Marine Parade, Napier named the rising star

The Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year, which is open to B&B operators that have been working in the business for two years or less, was awarded to Tom and Esther Seymour of 415 Marine Parade, Napier.

The Seymours renovated a historic property at the edge of the Napier CBD, refitting the building with luxury finishings, before opening in early 2021.

“Tom and Esther took on a dilapidated property dating from the 1860s with a vision of offering quality hosted accommodation in central Napier ... Their care for their historic building, their guests and their business is exceptional.”

Olive Rabbit, Tūrangi awarded for exceptional hosting

The Essence of Bed & Breakfast of the Year, which celebrates accommodations that offer an exceptional hosting experience, was awarded to Tim and Mary Wood of Olive Rabbit, Tūrangi.

The Olive Rabbit B&B is located near the Waipakihi River, just south of Lake Taupō, in an ideal location for those looking to explore the adventurous landscape of Tongariro National Park.

Judge Lynda Keene, who is the Chief Executive of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand, highlighted the excellent quality shown by the B&B candidates.

“Bed & breakfast businesses often operate under the radar as to their importance in the tourism industry, but all hosts add greatly to a region’s visitor offering and are wonderful ambassadors, adding bespoke local manaakitanga in their homes. Bed & breakfast operators are highly valued by the inbound tourism sector in hosting international visitors.”

The awards, hosted by the Bread & Breakfast Association New Zealand, are sponsored by Vision Insurance.