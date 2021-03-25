Where the Travel Guides went in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland

Take to the water at Tamaki Makaurau: Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

On the last leg of TVNZ's Travel Guides New Zealand, the guides have arrived at Tamaki Makaurau the country's biggest urban hub.

This series of Travel Guides has been given a Kiwi twist getting New Zealanders to explore and review their own backyard. While the guides have been taken round the wilds of Southland, and the beaches of the Eastern Cape, an Auckland city break has been saved until last.

And the city of sails has plenty of surprises, even for guides who call the city home.

Last night's adventure saw the guides see the city from above on a helicopter tour and left no stone unturned on an Auckland Oyster farm.

Inspired by the Travel Guides's trip to the big smoke? Here where they went, what they did and where they ate, and you can too.

A look behind the scenes: Weta Workshop Unleashed. Photo / File

WHERE THEY SYAYED

Cordis hotel, Auckland

A luxury inner-city option, with the city centre on your doorstep. The guides were particularly impressed by the 'pillow menu'.

cordishotels.com

WHAT THEY DID

Rainbow's End

On the edge of the city the guides were thrilled by Auckland's largest amusement park. With over 20 rides, it's a concentrated dose of fun.

rainbowsend.co.nz

All Black Experience and Weta Workshop tours

At the Sky City Convention Centre, the guides enjoyed fantasy experiences looking at the magic behind the movies and sporting history at the Weta Workshop Unleashed and All Blacks Experience exhibitions.

experienceallblacks.com; wetaworkshopunleashed.com

Sculptureum Matakana

The guides took their time wandering the 650 artworks of this north Auckland sculpture garden.

sculptureum.nz

North Auckland is full of surprises. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

WHAT THEY ATE

Cooking lesson with Peter Gordon

The guides got busy in the kitchen with the Kiwi chef, earning their supper and learning a few new dishes.

homelandnz.com

Matakana Oyster Farm

In between the vines of Matakana's vineyards and on the way to beachy Omaha, the guides stopped off for some local seafood.

matakanaoysters.co.nz

Snail trail: Sculptureum in Matakana. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

HOW THEY GOT THERE

Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival

On the waterfront, the guides had a go at paddling double hulled waka on a traditional seafaring adventure.

Helicopter tour of Auckland

With one of the most recognisable city skylines in Auckland, the guides took to the skies to take in the sights form a bird's perspective on a helicopter tour.

heletranz.co.nz