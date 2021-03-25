Where the Travel Guides went in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland

On the last leg of TVNZ's Travel Guides New Zealand, the guides have arrived at Tamaki Makaurau the country's biggest urban hub.
This series of Travel Guides has been given a Kiwi twist getting New Zealanders to explore and review their own backyard. While the guides have been taken round the wilds of Southland, and the beaches of the Eastern Cape, an Auckland city break has been saved until last.
And the city of sails has plenty of surprises, even for guides who call the city home.
Last night's adventure saw the guides see the city from above on a helicopter tour and left no stone unturned on an Auckland Oyster farm.
Inspired by the Travel Guides's trip to the big smoke? Here where they went, what they did and where they ate, and you can too.
WHERE THEY SYAYED
Cordis hotel, Auckland
A luxury inner-city option, with the city centre on your doorstep. The guides were particularly impressed by the 'pillow menu'.
cordishotels.com
WHAT THEY DID
Rainbow's End
On the edge of the city the guides were thrilled by Auckland's largest amusement park. With over 20 rides, it's a concentrated dose of fun.
rainbowsend.co.nz
All Black Experience and Weta Workshop tours
At the Sky City Convention Centre, the guides enjoyed fantasy experiences looking at the magic behind the movies and sporting history at the Weta Workshop Unleashed and All Blacks Experience exhibitions.
experienceallblacks.com; wetaworkshopunleashed.com
Sculptureum Matakana
The guides took their time wandering the 650 artworks of this north Auckland sculpture garden.
sculptureum.nz
WHAT THEY ATE
Cooking lesson with Peter Gordon
The guides got busy in the kitchen with the Kiwi chef, earning their supper and learning a few new dishes.
homelandnz.com
Matakana Oyster Farm
In between the vines of Matakana's vineyards and on the way to beachy Omaha, the guides stopped off for some local seafood.
matakanaoysters.co.nz
HOW THEY GOT THERE
Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival
On the waterfront, the guides had a go at paddling double hulled waka on a traditional seafaring adventure.
Helicopter tour of Auckland
With one of the most recognisable city skylines in Auckland, the guides took to the skies to take in the sights form a bird's perspective on a helicopter tour.
heletranz.co.nz