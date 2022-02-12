Embark on a solo adventure. Photo / 123rf

Brace yourselves, Valentine's Day is nigh. Which serves as a nice reminder that solo activities are just as easy to come by.

Accommodation under $99

It's summer, February is the month of sunny weekends and you want to go away - but as a party of one, you can't split the cost of accommodation. So how about a Tutukaka hilltop escape with ocean views, a hot bush shower and a purring cat – all for just $70a night? La Cabane at Huia Hut is a dinky abode-for-one, just 10 minutes on foot from Wellingtons Bay beach and privy to a beautiful sunrise and sunset. It's run by a family of four (plus friendly moggy), so you can enjoy the privacy or join your new whanau for a drink. Volunteer three hours of your time for weed whacking and your second night is free. Other options are available - pick your preference. airbnb.co.nz/rooms/10215774

The cute-as-a-button Huia Hut in Tutukaka. Photo / Supplied; Huia Hut - Ocean Purring Views

One-person workshops

While sucking spaghetti until you lock lips with a dashing date is a game reserved for two, dropping in for a late-night drawing session at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is ideal for solo socialites. Between now and December 2022, Drop-in Drawing classes will see artist and observational drawing tutor, Abbey Lyman guide a 90-minute life drawing session from 6.30–8pm every Friday night. With free entry and materials provided, simply pull up a chair, whip out your pencil and practice for as long as you like. aucklandartgallery.com

Try a late-night drawing session at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Single strides

Hikes are the perfect one-person activity but with our gnarly bush and unpredictable weather, it's ill-advised to go alone. If a hiking group isn't your thing, consider a sculpture walk. Held every second summer, Sculpture in the Gardens features at Auckland Botanic Gardens until April 3, (aucklandbotanicgardens.co.nz). A 1.5km sculpture "trail of discovery" showcases the skills of 20 Kiwi artists, entry is free, dogs are welcome and the grounds stay open until 8pm. Alternative walks include the primed and pedicured Sculptureum gardens (sculptureum.nz) and Brick Bay Sculpture Trail (brickbaysculpture.co.nz) at the namesake vineyard. Somewhat rugged, the trail carves a route through native bush: the cheats way to heading into the bush, albeit just for an hour. Both trails are in Matakana: a pleasant day trip in itself.

Alternatively, don't miss Auckland's limited-time Whale Tail Arts Trails in the city centre. With 80 sculptures dotting streets, suburbs and green spaces until April 18, it's an enjoyable meander for the independent walker. Keep your eyes peeled or download a trail map from whaletales2022.org.

The Brick Bay Sculpture Trail carves a route through native bush. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Dinner for one

The dreaded one-person dinner reservation. Only the most fearless solo adventurists can pull it off with panache. For everyone else, there are picnics. Pack up a hamper and head to the beach, or if you're after company, picnic in Tāwharanui Regional Park with Habitat Tours. Flush with kiwi and crawling wētā, join your guide for a pre-dusk picnic before venturing – under the cloak of darkness - into the forest for a wildlife encounter. Tours are limited to seven people, allowing for easy small talk and a safe environment for non-disruptive kiwi spotting. habitattours.co.nz

Enjoy a picnic and Kiwi viewing at Tāwharanui Regional Park with Habitat Tours. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Get your skates on

It's no fun playing tennis against a brick wall; you're better off trading in the racket for roller skates. The sport we once associated with seven-year-olds has seen a huge surge in adult devotees. Attracting all genders, abilities and ages, check out an extensive range of adult classes at heymacarena.co.nz, with six venues across Auckland and Wellington as well as periodic themed roller discos. Alternatively, go it alone and hire a pair of blades from Fergs Kayaks in Wellington and Auckland. Slip on the headphones and skate your way along one of the city's coastal pathways. fergskayaks.co.nz

Roller skating has seen a huge surge in adult devotees. Photo / Getty

