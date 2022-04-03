What a way to make a living! Dolly Parton's musical 9 to 5 has arrived in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

What a way to make a living! Dolly Parton's musical 9 to 5 has arrived in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

It's back to work in Sydney, and New South Wales has a lot to get through in the serious business of showbiz.

After a brief pandemic interval, the round-the-clock entertainment capital is welcoming hard-working thespians and musical theatre fans back to the coalface. What a way to make a living!

It's a perfect backdrop for the launch of the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5. The showtunes favourite is playing at the Capitol Theatre until May 8, and is sure to bring in packed crowds, so you'll need to get in quick.

But don't expect to just clock off and catch a show. A city break in Sydney is no easy task and needs some proper administration in the departments of eating, sleeping and sightseeing.

Here's our workaway guide to where we'd rather be, on a short break across the Ditch.

EARLY DOORS

Punch in early at one of the city's favourite breakfast spots for a coffee on the run.

The Grounds of the City is a favourite with CBD office workers who take a bit of time to savour and digest their cup of joe in the vintage settings. While you're there, pick up a pastry at the Woolloomooloo working man's (or woman's) favourite Flour and Stone.

For those with a relaxed European work ethic, Madame and Yves boulangerie makes some of the best croissants in NSW.

WORKING LUNCH

After a morning of honest hard work stomping the cobbles of The Rocks district, there are plenty of options for eats.

Sydney's Kylie Kwong has recently opened up her Lucky Kwong restaurant for "down-to-earth dumplings" on Locomotive St in Eveleigh. Extremely good value gourmet on the go. Equally wholesome is the Pub Life Kitchen in the Lord Wolseley Hotel in Ultimo. After a four-year hiatus, Chef Jovan Curic (AKA Meat Jovi) has returned to the grind in Sydney with this gourmet burger bar. Vegans also welcome.

CITY STAYS

Check in and check out the impressive roster of city hotels Sydney has to offer.

The "gloriously Deco" Kimpton Margo Sydney Hotel is the official accommodation partner for the Capitol Theatre, with packages on offer. There's plenty of exciting competition for city hotels that have sprung up in the past two years. The elegant Capella Syney was finished earlier this year, if you fancy splashing out on "executive style" accommodation.

PULL SOME OVERTIME

If you're still buzzing from the musical, Sydney's world-class bars are up all hours.

The martinis at Maybe Sammy landed them a spot on the World's Best 50 Bars. Their sibling bar, Dean and Nancy on 22, is a newer joint with luscious city views.

If you're looking to keep things business, New York cocktail bar Employees Only recently opened a branch in Sydney.

BURNING THE MIDNIGHT LIGHTS

If you can't make it to Sydney before 9 to 5 clocks off for the end of its season, don't worry - the big events keep rolling through the rest of May. The Vivid Sydney lights festival has finally been greenlit for 2022 with its first lineup of acts in three years. On the bill are Kiwi compatriots Te Karehana-Toi (aka Teeks) and Auckland-based musicians Tiny Ruins. Grab a programme and see what acts are on over the 23-night arts extravaganza, from the end of May.

Although there is plenty of music on offer, the festival is all about night-time street art. From projections on the Opera House sails to dancing LEDs on the Harbour Bridge, the city is transformed into a giant strobing installation. Take a Vivid Sydney Harbour Cruise with FantaSea cruising to get the full experience of the transformed skyline from the water.

See tickets and show times for 9 to 5, playing at the Capitol Theatre until May 8 . 9to5themusical.com.au/