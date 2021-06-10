Bright ideas and Vivid Sydney travel deals in Australia and New Zealand

See Sydney trasformed from the water on a Vivid Dinner Cruise. Photo / Supplied

Sydney: Bright lights, big city delights

Vivid Sydney is a celebration of creativity, innovation and technology that transforms the Sydney CBD every winter. Lights, music and a whole raft of imaginative outdoor displays can be seen all over the city, including the harbour. Vivid Dinner Cruises include a two-course dinner and depart from Darling Harbour and come with a three-night stay at Park Regis City Centre, all priced from $399pp, twin-share. Book by June 30. Travel between August 6 and 28. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

A heritage stay in Havelock North

A night's stay in a luxury suite at Mangapapa Hotel (circa 1885) in Havelock North comes with a welcome glass of bubbles, a five-course dinner and breakfast in the morning — all for $585 per night for two people. The Winter Bundle is available for stays by October 31.

Contact: Mangapapa Hotel, (06) 878 3234, luxury@mangapapa.co.nz or book online at mangapapa.co.nz

Waiheke: Winter wine and dine

Winter Wine & Dine adventures to Waiheke Island are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October, and cost $112pp. Return ferry fares with Fullers 360 are included, along with on-island transport to get you to a winery multi-course lunch with a glass of wine. Choose from four wineries on the island: Mudbrick, Cable Bay, Stonyridge or Batch.

Contact: book online at fullers.co.nz/winter-wine-and-dine

Rhythm & Alps, with all of the perks

A new four-day Rhythm & Alps mini-break, departing from Queenstown, is priced from $799pp, multi-share. The trip includes glamping and a two-day music festival ticket, a barbecue dinner at Wānaka's Cardrona Hotel and VIP Perks. Seven-day Rhythm & Alps' trips are priced from $1245pp.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, phone 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com

Wild Luxury in Rotorua

Treat yourselves to a luxurious Pure Winter Escape in a wilderness retreat in beautiful native forest, just 20 minutes' drive from central Rotorua. Couples booking a Forest Villa or Valley View Villa at Treetops Lodge and Estate are guaranteed a room upgrade. Priced from $1895 per night for a couple (book a minimum of two nights, from Thursdays to Mondays, inclusive), you'll savour five-course degustation dinners and breakfasts, evening drinks and canapes. There's also a choice of activities. Book and stay by October 31.

Contact: Treetops Lodge and Estate, (07) 333 2066, reservations@treetops.co.nz or check out treetops.co.nz