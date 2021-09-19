Where I'd Rather Be: At the theatre in Seoul

Seoul, South Korea. Photo / 123rf

South Korea's tourism body, the KTO, has launched an online programme showcasing a diverse range of Korean theatre and performance, which is free for audiences around the world. The series – Welcome to K-Stage – offers a full evening's worth of performances on the last Friday of every month until November.

It's part of the Welcome Daehakro – a festival held every October at

South Korea's "Broadway", a hub of more than 150 theatres and arts venues in Daehakro, Seoul. The festival has been running since 2017, offering traditional theatre, musicals, non-verbal performing arts and more.

This year is the first time the K-Stage has been introduced - the online aspect of the festival. The performances are eclectic – previous months have seen a Sherlock Holmes musical and a modern twist on Shakespeare's King Lear, called King Rear.

The Welcome Daehakro festival offers an online showcase of Korean theatre. Photo / Supplied

Next Friday, the latest in the bill will go live - the musical, Legendary Little Basketball Team, and from September 24 audiences can tune in to see this drama about a high-school loner, haunted by the ghosts of past students ... Sound intriguing? K-Stage runs until November 26, so there's more where that came from.