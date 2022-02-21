If you are identified as a close contact while travelling domestically, it's crucial to have a self-isolation plan. Photo / Unsplash

Self-isolation. It's a phrase we've come to know well during the pandemic and one that is now a crucial consideration for those planning to travel domestically (and later, internationally).

Currently, Government requires those who test positive or are notified as being a close contact to take a test and self-isolate.

But what does this look like if you're mid-trip and cannot drive home in a private vehicle without needing to stay somewhere overnight?

When would I need to isolate?

If you receive a positive Covid-19 test or are alerted by the Ministry of Health that you are a close contact, you will need to self-isolate.

Can I go home to self-isolate?

It depends. If you are able to contactlessly and safely travel home without using public transport you can. This means if you can drive a private car home without needing to stay the night anywhere, you can return home.

If getting home would meand taking public transport, including a ferry, flight or shared car, then you must stay at your destination.

Can I change accommodation?

A weekend trip in a nice accommodation suddenly becomes very expensive if you must extend your stay 10 days.

Fortunately, if you cannot self-isolate in your current accommodation, you can move but it must be done with as little contact and as quickly as possible.

It is important to note that, if you are staying somewhere with group facilities like a backpackers or hostel, you must move to an accommodation where you will not have contact with other people.

If you are uncertain where you can go to self-isolate, contact the local public health board, who can help determine where is best to isolate safely. This could be a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

Can I self-isolate in a house with other people?

If you are staying with a friend or family member while travelling, you can self-isolate there, according to the Ministry of Health.

"While in isolation, the household members that the person has not travelled with can come and go as normal unless the traveller returns a positive test," said a spokesperson.

How long does self-isolation last?

The duration of self-isolation depends on what phase we are in of Government's 3-phase omicron plan. Currently, we are in phase two and positive cases must isolate for 10 days while close contacts isolate for 7 days.

At phase three, positive cases must isolate for 10 days and close contacts for 7 days, however, only "household or household-like" members will be considered close contacts.

What can I do during self-isolation?

During self-isolation, it's more a case of what you can't do.

You cannot visit typical tourist spots like restaurants, shops or other public places. Contact with other hotel guests or household members must be limited as much as possible and no visitors can enter the home during the isolation period.

However, you can watch Netflix, reply to emails, and depending on your employer, work from home from your destination.

What happens if I break the rules?

Self-isolation is a key way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but involves, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "high level of personal responsibility".

This means if you are pinged as a close contact while travelling, you will be largely responsible for following the rules.

However, travellers caught breaching requirements could be fined up to $12,000.

Fortunately, this won't be part of the 'new normal' forever.

"The strong advice from our public health officials is that we still need it to manage our way through Omicron, but there will be a time in the not-too-distant future when that will not be the case," Ardern said.

Due to the rapidly changing nature of the pandemic, all information can be subject to change in response to Government updates.

Before making any travel plans, it is advised you check up-to-date information on Covid19.govt.nz.