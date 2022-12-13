Where bubble gum is banned: Singapore’s biggest mistakes made by tourists

Bubble gum can be big trouble in Singapore. Photo / Karina Merinda, Unsplash

Singapore, via Changi airport, is one of the busiest international routes taken by Kiwis flying long haul. The busy transport hub is New Zealand’s gateway to South Asia, Europe and the world. The Sea Lion City is a global travel capital.

With expatriates making up almost a quarter of the population, it’s a vibrant multicultural cosmopole where it’s easy to feel at home, wherever you come from.

But don’t get too comfortable - there’s a long list of local laws that seem purpose-built to trip up tourists.

If you’re planning a long layover or a shopping trip to Raffles, here are some rules and local customs to look out for.

Don’t forget to flush

While water is a valuable resource, you can be fined for not flushing a public toilet. Fines range from $150-$500 for ‘letting it mellow’.

Busking badly and singing in the street

Everyone’s a critic. Playing a musical instrument in public is not banned, per se, but being a street musician is a risky business. If someone is offended by your music, particularly the content you can be landed with a three-month prison sentence. The same can be said for singing or whistling in the street. Keep it in the karaoke bar.

Singapore is full of very specific rules and customs.

Jaywalking

Walking across traffic can land you with a $50 on-the-spot fine. (Once you’ve crossed the road, we hope). Although not so odd for US travellers, it is far more harshly enforced. Repeat offenders can be charged up to $1000. Always wait for the lights.

Feeding street pigeons

Feeding the birds is an expensive error. Despite what Mary Poppins says, it’ll not tuppence a bag, but a $500 fine for anyone caught throwing crumbs to the pigeons.

Bubble gum is banned

Since the 1990s it has been forbidden to sell or chew gum.

Part of the extreme crackdown on street litter, it carries a hefty fine. While tidy Kiwis shouldn’t need any more encouragement you can be fined up to $1000 for not disposing of rubbish properly.

Don’t move that pack of tissues!

Almost counter to the anti-littering rules is the culture of reserving seats. If waiting, at an airport or bus station, it is customary to reserve seats with personal items. This could be an umbrella or something as innocuous as a packet of tissues. Somebody’s sitting there!

Visitors take selfie photographs near the Rain Vortex indoor waterfall feature at Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore.

Poaching Wi-fi

While trying to dodge costly roaming fees, it can be tempting to make the most of any source of free internet. That could be a big mistake. In Singapore connecting to someone’s unsecured wi-fi without permission is seen as an infringement of their cyber security. This can lead to a $10,000 fine or 3 years in prison.

Otter leave them alone

The sea otters have become a regular sight but also a menace to Singaporeans. This year an “unparalleled” boom in otter populations has led to unfortunate interactions between animals and tourists. They may be cute but they have sharp teeth.

Singapore is experiencing a problem with its sea otter population.

Gay is no longer against the law

Controversially, until this year Singapore carried strict laws against male homosexuality on its books. In a surprise announcement 377A - which made same-sex-relationships illegal - was repealed this month. Although they were rarely enforced, attitudes towards same-sex partnerships and public displays of affection are still discouraged. Singapore ranks 96th in the Spartacus Gay Travel Index.

The Hawker stalls of Singapore are world famous, but come with their own rules and customs.

Food dos and don’ts

The Hawker street stalls of Singapore are world famous and have a language of their own. For example, once you’ve finished your meal, never leave your chopsticks on your plate. It will be assumed you are still hungry.

Also it is customary to clean up after yourself. Tidy away your table and return any cutlery. There’s likely someone else waiting for your place.



