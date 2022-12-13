Longitude 131 in Northern Territory is a luxe resort with spectacular views of Uluru and the surrounding landscape. Photo / supplied

From high-end havens to wild nature experiences, there are countless ways to treat yourself across the Tasman, writes Sara Bunny.

Seeking an extra special getaway? Look no further than across the pond. In a country as vast and diverse as Australia, there’s always something new, something unique and, if you’re looking to really push the boat out, something luxe. Whether it’s silver service dining with views of Uluru or a chic hideaway on a sandy island, these are the sort of experiences you’ll be reminiscing about for years to come.

Latest lodgings for the wish list

The House at Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland

Perched at the edge of Great Barrier Reef, Lizard Island is rich in history and big on rugged beauty. Here, resort guests can’t help but be immersed in nature from every angle – think deserted white sand, crystal-clear coastlines and 360-degree views across the reef.

The House at Lizard Island offers a secluded getaway with breathtaking views of the reef. Photo / Elise Hassey

The house boasts a sleek architectural design and three storeys of off-grid barefoot luxury, plus complete privacy thanks to the surrounding native bush. There’s an outdoor bath and pool for languid dips, yoga deck and rooftop spa for added zen, as well as a private chef and bespoke wellness treatments to ensure you float off the island feeling completely refreshed. thehouseatlizard.com

The designer haven comes with a range of perks to help you relax and unwind. Photo / Elise Hassey

Nest & Nature, Fleurieu Peninsula, South Australia

Rolling mountains and sweeping views greet visitors to Nest & Nature, a hilltop eco-retreat in the Fleurieu Peninsula’s Inman Valley. With just two exclusive suites on site, you don’t have to worry about noisy neighbours, and the state-of-the-art features, soothing muted tones and open-plan design of each dwelling means you can enjoy the serenity in style.

For guests who can tear themselves away from their private terrace with firepit and sunken bath, Fleurieu Peninsula’s wineries and beaches are a short drive from the retreat. esca.com.au

With views like these, you couldn't help but say, 'How's the serenity?' Photo / supplied

InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula, Victoria

After a major renovation to revamp a local landmark, the newly-opened InterContinental Sorrento boasts European resort vibes and classic seaside charm, just an hour out of Melbourne. Rooms range from chic heritage suites in the original limestone building to penthouse options complete with private plunge pools and rooftop access. There’s also the expansive pool with ocean views, the spa and bathhouse for indulgent beauty sessions, and on-site restaurants with everything from woodfired pizzas in the beer garden to fine dining with Art Deco-inspired glamour.

Beyond the hotel gates, Sorrento township is perfect for relaxed sauntering around the boutique shops, while the greater peninsula is known for its thermal pools, wineries, art galleries and beaches. ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/us/en/sorrento/melst/hoteldetail

InterContinental Sorrento brings those breezy resort vibes to Mornington Peninsula. Photo / supplied

Finniss River Lodge, Darwin, Northern Territory

Set on a working cattle farm with tropical rainforest and extensive waterways on the doorstep, nature takes centre stage at Finniss River Lodge. Here, outdoor activities on offer include fishing excursions, scenic heli flights, tours around Litchfield National Park with an experienced indigenous guide, and the chance to spot some of the area’s resident crocs. And when you’re not out exploring the Top End, there are six exclusive suites and an infinity pool to relax in, as well as gourmet bites whipped up by top Aussie chef, Travis Crane.

The lodge is about 90 minutes’ drive from Darwin/Gulumerrdgen, or a 20-minute jaunt via charter plane to the lodge’s private airstrip, if you’re going extra luxe. finnissriverlodge.com.au

Nature steals the show at Finniss River Lodge in the Northern Territory. Photo / Richard Lyons

Natural encounters with wow factor

Walk Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Spread across six action-packed days, this 67km adventure takes in everything from craggy clifftops to golden beaches, with a whole lot of wildlife-watching along the way. And if you’re picturing having to lug a heavy tent with you, think again – this is the sort of hike that includes hotel accommodation. Visitors can also expect high-end meals, wine tastings, expert guides and 4WD transfers between the 11 scenic strolls throughout the island.

Often referred to as a “zoo without walls”, Kangaroo Island’s animal inhabitants include sea lions, koalas and echidnas. The walk package also includes a Zodiac boat cruise, where visitors can spot the abundant marine life and, if they’re lucky, take a dip with the local dolphins. walkkangarooisland.com

The rock formations at Flinders Chase National Park are just one of the many sights of Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Murray River Trails Safari to River’s End, South Australia

Take an iconic Australian river, add a bunch of breathtaking scenery, a luxury houseboat and an ultra-chic riverside retreat, and you have the makings of a very special getaway. As the newest tour from Murray River Trails, this five-night safari kicks off from Riverland and cruises along the Outback Lakes, before heading on to Coorong National Park and Murray Mouth.

From gumtree forest and ochre-toned cliffs, to white sands and sprawling dunes, visitors get the chance to experience different landscapes along the country’s longest river, and learn all about the history, culture and unique wildlife of each environment. The accommodation offers the best of both worlds too, with the first half of the tour spent on the custom-designed houseboat before you’re dropped off right at the doorstep of your next stay at River’s End Retreat.

Activities include guided kayaking adventures, a tour of Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Archaeological Cultural Site and a meeting with local elders. And in an area known for its culinary delights, plenty of gourmet food and wine is a given. murrayrivertrails.com.au

See the many faces of the mighty Murray River on a luxury river cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, New South Wales

Whether you prefer soaking up the view with a wine glass in hand or getting your hands dirty with a conservation project, there are plenty of ways to get back to nature at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley. There’s 2800ha of nature reserve right on the doorstep, and guests are welcome to help out with anything from woodland regeneration following the 2019 wildfires, to spreading mulch and planting seedlings.

But if it all sounds like hard work, you can always show your appreciation by simply stopping to admire the stunning surrounds. Located on the Great Dividing Range within the Greater Blue Mountains, the luxurious resort boasts dramatic scenery from every angle, just three hours’ drive from Sydney. oneandonlyresorts.com/wolgan-valley

Unforgettable cultural experiences

First Artists: Exceptional Indigenous Art and Dining, Queensland

If you’re looking for an immersive and extra-special art experience, this is one for the wish list. After a traditional Welcome to Country ceremony, you’ll be joined by an Australian First Nations storyteller, artist and curator for a magical private tour through Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art. The unique one-on-one setting is the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with favourite pieces and gain a deeper understanding not only of First Nations art, but also the rich culture, storytelling and traditions interwoven through each work.

After you’ve feasted your eyes and ears, it’s time to top off the experience with a treat for the taste buds. At a private dinner created by top Koori chef Chris Jordan, graze on dishes inspired by indigenous ingredients and cooking traditions, while enjoying live music and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance performances. qagoma.qld.gov.au/visit/first-artists-cultural-experience/

Culture Connect, Cooktown, Queensland

Deep within a remote corner of Tropical North Queensland, sprawling Normanby Station is home to some of the country’s most fascinating remnants of history. On the lands of the Balngarrawarra people, the area is dotted with ancient rock art carefully preserved inside traditional shelters. Here, visitors can book in for a range of tours to see the intricate rock designs that are only accessible with a guide, explore the rugged escarpments and tropical savannah of the area, and learn the incredible stories of the land.

Take a half-day excursion to the ancient art sites, or opt for a full-day experience, which also includes a walkabout with an indigenous ranger to learn about bush traditions, tucker and medicine. With the historic Cooktown settlement, Daintree Rainforest and Cape Tribulation all close by (at least by Aussie Outback standards), multi-day packages and tailored tours of the broader area are also available. cultureconnect.com.au

Next-level dining

The Flying Gourmet Getaway, South Australia

What could be better than a private plane to chauffeur you and up to eight pals around some of South Australia’s best dining hotspots? This four-day foodie adventure takes in Outback fare at the Prairie Hotel in Flinders Ranges, celebrity chef Maggie Beer’s Pheasant Farm in the Barossa, and a long lunch starring succulent wagyu beef at Mayura Station, Coonawarra. With a range of vineyards also in the flight path, you can expect to visit a slew of top wineries, too.

But it’s not all about the cuisine. Along the way, passengers are treated to unforgettable bird’s eye views of the Flinders Ranges and Wilpena Pound, and the pristine peaks of the Adelaide Hills. airadventure.com.au/tour/the-flying-gourmet-getaway

Longitude 131, Northern Territory

As a luxury lodge at the heart of the Red Centre, Longitude 131 is known for its designer spaces, spectacular surrounds, and front-row views of Uluru. It’s also the spot to enjoy exclusive dining on the resort’s Dune Top terrace, just as the majestic monolith starts to glow in the scorching Outback sunset. With just four private alcoves available, you can rest assured there won’t be any selfie-takers obstructing the scenery, and the butler service and fine seasonal fare make the whole experience even sweeter. longitude131.com.au/experience/private-dining

Luxury retreat Longitude 131 is right at the heart of the Red Centre, and the best spot for dining with views of Uluru. Photo / supplied

The Great Australian Gourmet Adventure, all states

Looking for the ultimate foodie escape? Take a big juicy bite out of every state on a 103-day culinary odyssey around Australia. From the Kimberley to Tasmania, Margaret River to the Whitsundays, this epic journey ticks off a roll call of top spots, including off-track locales like Lord Howe Island and King Island in the wild and windy Bass Strait.

Along the way, you’ll stay in upscale retreats, enjoy private masterclasses with local chefs, and journey from mountains to sea, and that’s before we’ve even mentioned the food and wine. When it comes to sampling the goods, you’ll savour everything from sumptuous seafood to local market treats, succulent meats to freshly foraged delights, with each area offering a different foodie focus.

Prefer to let your stomach rest between states? The full adventure is made up of 14 itineraries, so you can always pick favourites rather than tackling the whole trip at once. southern-crossings.com/great-australian-gourmet-adventure

