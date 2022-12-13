The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer. Video / SoHo

White Lotus has already shown viewers the beauty of Hawaii and Sicily and news it will return for a third season on HBO has fans speculating about where it will be filmed next.

Some viewers believe the show has already given a hit about the White Lotus season 3 filming location.

The finale episode was full of epic twists and turns as it revealed who was killed. However, fans believe a scene with Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron (Theo James), and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) hinted at where the show was heading next.

As the group enjoy their final dinner together, they make a toast to their week in Sicily. At this point, Daphne says: “Next year, the Maldives.”

The quick comment had viewers wondering if this was a clue about where the next season would be filmed and if Daphne would be the returning character.

On Twitter, many viewers said this would be a perfect direction for the show.

“The White Lotus Season 3 with Daphne as the one carryover character in the Maldives casually telling all the other guests cheating on their spouse will make them feel better, please Mike White,” they wrote.

The White Lotus Season 3 with Daphne as the one carryover character in Maldives casually telling all the other guests cheating on their spouse will make them feel better, please Mike White 🙏 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/91qpfJZrOM — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) December 12, 2022

“S3 is White Lotus: Maldives with Daphne on a girls’ trip dishing therapy and revenge to all the other guests,” suggested another.

“If we don’t find Daphne checking into the White Lotus Maldives next season, preferably with a group of girl boss girlfriends, I’ll riot,” wrote another fan of the show.

Mike White, the shows creator, has already hinted that the next season of the series will head to Asia.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he said during a behind-the-scenes video on HBO.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The infinity Pool at Alila Kothaifaru in the Maldives would be one of many ideal locations for a White Lotus season 3. Photo / Supplied

Located in South Asia and full of luxury hotels, the Maldives could be the perfect destination.



