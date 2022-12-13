Hong Kong is easing restrictions for travellers from December 14, 2022. Photo / Unsplash

From Wednesday 14, fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Hong Kong will no longer face movement restrictions related to Covid-19.

Travellers and residents who test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival will be allowed to access all locales and will not be barred from venues anymore, according to a televised briefing on Tuesday by Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee.

In addition, the country has scrapped its mandatory Covid-19 mobile application.

Previously, international arrivals were issued an ‘amber code’ for their first three days in Hong Kong. This means they could not eat or drink at restaurants or bars.

From Wednesday, arrivals will still need to take a Covid PCR test upon arrival and show proof of CCovid-19 vaccination at certain venues but can enter these establishments, according to Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau.

“After arriving in HK, international arrivals don’t have any restrictions. So the same day they step off the aircraft they are free to enter any premises,” Lo said during a press briefing later on Tuesday.

Easing Covid-19 restrictions will be a crucial step in bolstering travel and business in the financial hub, which has been heavily criticised for trailing behind other countries when it came to loosening restrictions.

Like China, Hong Kong initially took a zero-Covid approach in 2020 but has started easing restrictions since August 2022, when they dropped mandated hotel quarantines to three days and then cut it entirely in September.

Lo added that Covid-positive people isolating at home no longer needed to wear an electronic tag that ensured they stayed in their residence.

Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu said the changes were made as imported infections posed a decreasing threat to the community.

“The decisions were based on data and risks,” he said. “The infection risk from imported cases is lower than the risk from local infections. We believe that the lifting [of the measures] will not increase the risk of local outbreaks.”

What restrictions will inbound travellers face in Hong Kong?

Before departing for Hong Kong International Airport, non-Hong Kong residents aged 12 or above must have proof of being fully vaccinated (which is considered three or more vaccinations), or a medical exemption certificate. They must also complete a health declaration form, which requires a negative pre-departure RAT.

Upon arrival, you must take a mandatory PCR test at the airport but don’t have to wait for the result before leaving the airport.

Travellers must download the Leave Home Safe app, and take daily RAT tests for five days plus one more RT-PCR test on the third day after arrival.

While moving around, you must wear masks unless exercising and use a vaccine pass app to enter certain venues.

More information is found on Hong Kong’s official website.

Covid-19 restrictions and requirements are always changing, so check with official government websites and sources before making travel plans.







