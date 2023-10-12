Labour Day 2023 will fall on Monday October 23. Photo / 123rf

When is Labour Day 2023?

It’s a popular question to ask around this time of year, less because Kiwis are eager to commemorate workers who made eight hours the standard working day in Aotearoa and more because it means a long weekend.

Labour Day is celebrated on the fourth Monday in October.

This means Labour Day is on October 23 2023, which means a three-day weekend for most workers from Saturday, October 21.

It’s also the last nationwide public holiday until Christmas Day, 63 days later.

So, with the date circled in the diary, what is the best way to spend it?

October 23 is a little over halfway through spring, heading towards summer, which typically means sunnier, warmer (and, thanks to daylight savings, longer) days.

Of course, great weather is never guaranteed but if you’re feeling bold and the weather complies, it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside.

You could enjoy a day trip to a gorgeous little-known island, grab a beer in the sun in these top brew spots, or with the water warming up, try one of NZ’s best ocean experiences.

If you want a weekend away, try the most interesting city in New Zealand (according to Wikipedia), hitting one of the 22 destinations families love, or these adult-only solo retreat spots.

Read More: Optimise annual leave in 2024: Turn 8 days of holidays into almost 7 weeks

Alternatively, you could just the extended weekend to get ahead on your summer preparations. Yes, that decadently long break feels miles away but it’ll be Christmas before you know it.

Instead of waiting until departure day to discover your tent is mouldy, your car isn’t ‘summer-ready’ or your essential camping item is broken, take the extra day to do some prep.

If you’re yet to make Christmas or New Year travel plans with family and friends, Labour Weekend is also a perfect time to have a mini-getaway and planning session.

We’ve got advice for planning a multigenerational holiday everyone will love, plus eight ways to save money while you’re away.