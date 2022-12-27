New Zealand has a huge range of mini-breaks ideal for just the grown-ups, including Wellington's Pipinui Point. Photo / Supplied

Even if you don’t have children in your life, the prospect of a post-school-holidays break - where you won’t be sharing your space with rowdy families - no doubt appeals.

So, even if you're not quite ready to get out and about right now, put these grown-up getaways, wine-filled weekends and relaxing mini breaks on your radar for future travel adventures. Take your partner, your friends, or go solo... just tell the kids they're not invited.

Snooze under the stars

A 10-minute drive from Twizel, you'll find SkyScape, a unique retreat made almost entirely out of glass. Each of the three private suites is designed for ultimate privacy and maximum views of the vast Mackenzie Country landscape and sparkling night sky. This off-grid escape is all about being as close to the natural environment as possible, with a bunch of little details like a lowered bed to give the feeling of lying on the ground while looking at the stars, and native planting around each suite to ensure the buildings blend in as much as possible.

Far from "roughing it", guests have their own sunken outdoor courtyard to enjoy, private earth-roofed kitchenette and bathroom, plus an outdoor cedar hot tub with water sourced from the nearby spring. Perhaps best of all though is the spectacular entertainment provided by the night sky. This corner of the country is part of the Aoraki International Dark Sky Reserve, meaning it's legally protected from light pollution, allowing the stars to really shine. skyscape.co.nz

Chill out in a tree house

While the rickety DIY creations in backyards across the country are the kids' domain, some luxury tree-house havens are made for discerning adults. When it comes to peace and seclusion, up a tree is the place to be - and these designer options are so comfy you won't want to leave.

In Kurow, North Otago, The Nest is a stylish private tree house perched high in a pine canopy. The cosy wooden interior boasts all the mod cons, floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the surrounds, and an indoor gas fireplace for cool-weather comfort. Guests can soak in the hot tub, order a platter to graze on or cross a swing bridge for a relaxing session in the cedar sauna, surrounded by dreamy forest views. In Kaikōura, Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses offer ultra-luxe digs above a pristine kānuka grove. Each of the five designer tree houses boasts views of mountains and sea, with options to suit couples and a family tree house if the kids are in tow. nesttreehouses.com

Go south, way south

Need to really get away from it all? Geographically speaking, you can't get much further away than Rakiura/Stewart Island, and New Zealand's southernmost corner is well worth a visit. Whether you arrive via a ferry from Bluff or a short flight from Invercargill, Rakiura has serenity in spades. There are walking trails galore (including the 32km Rakiura Track, one of the country's Great Walks), wild untouched beaches, breathtaking night skies, nearby bird sanctuary Ulva Island, and more lush greenery than you can shake a stick at.

Bathing Beach on Rakiura Stewart Island is a great spot for some peace and quiet away from the kids. Photo / Great South

Enjoy a romantic twilight kayak tour to take in the sunset, and later, be sure to book in for an evening Wild Kiwi Encounter, where you can see New Zealand's most famous birds feeding in the grasses at a secluded beach. Whether you're enjoying the island vibes as a party of two, or on holiday with the family, Rakiura is a magical, memorable place that should be on everyone's travel list. stewartisland.co.nz

Take a wine odyssey

When it comes to adult-focused fun, you can't beat a wine tour. And the best way to sample a range of vino in one fell swoop is to pick a spot that has a bunch of wineries close together for easy vineyard-hopping.

Just 45 minutes north of Christchurch, Waipara is ideal for cellar door sampling. Here you'll find a stellar line-up all along the same stretch, including Pegasus Bay, Torlesse, Greystone and Black Estate Wines, and the Waipara Valley Vineyard Trail is a great option if you fancy seeing the sights by bicycle.

If cycling isn't your jam, there are a range of tours on offer that will chauffeur you between the vineyards, so you don't have to draw straws for who will be sober driver. In the North Island, Martinborough is another compact haven for vino lovers. Located just over an hour out of Wellington, the tiny town has its own "golden mile" of vineyard stops, as well as other top cellar doors dotted throughout the village. Best places include Palliser Estate, Moy Hall, Poppies, Colombo, and Cambridge Road Vineyard.

Head for the hills

High on a hilltop station near Wellington is Pipinui Point, home to a luxe adults-only escape. Here, you can sit back and relax in the stylish private retreat, enjoy spectacular sunsets over Cook Strait, and luxuriate in the outdoor hot tub surrounded by native trees.

The bean bags are reserved for the grown-ups at adults-only Pipinui Point retreat in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Perched 250m above sea level, this stunning spot boasts a range of clifftop walks and hilly hikes for the adventurous types, and guests can also arrange for activities like clay bird shooting or a farm tour. But if you're looking for relaxation with a capital R, there's plenty of that on offer as well. The retreat has a deck that simply begs you to sit with a glass of wine or two, and it's impossible to stay stressed while looking out at soothing swathes of sea and sky.

Zone out to birdsong

If an excursion to Auckland's Tiritiri Matangi bird sanctuary has been on your to-do list for a while, the warmer months are the perfect time to make it happen. It's a popular spot for kids, but it also makes for a fun getaway for couples. Choose to go on a weekday - and perhaps call Fullers first to ask if any school groups are making the trip over on the same day.

Hobbs Beach on Auckland's Tiritiri Matangi Island. Photo / Getty Images

Only a short ferry ride from Whangaparāoa Peninsula, the island is a haven for a range of native birds, who make their presence known through the chorus of chirping you can hear the second you step off the boat. Once ashore, take an island tour or amble along the forested walking tracks at your own pace - even if your ferry is full of children, the island is big enough for you to find your own quiet spot away from them all.

When you've had your fill of wildlife-watching, swing by the Tiritiri Lighthouse, the oldest working lighthouse in the country. Hot drinks are on offer at the nearby visitor centre, but with no food available on the island, be sure to pack some snacks before you leave home. tiritirimatangi.org.nz

Turn up the romance

Need some alone time with your special someone? When it comes to romantic vibes and village charm, it's hard to beat Akaroa. The picturesque township features storybook historic cottages and French street names that reflect its Gallic roots, and it's the sort of place that's made for meandering on foot. While you're wandering, head to local favourite Barrys Bay Cheese for some fromage and a baguette to nibble.

With activities ranging from water sports to wine and food tours, Akaroa is the perfect place for an adults-only adventure. Photo / Getty Images

Adventurers can hire a kayak or stand-up paddleboard for a spin around one of the country's prettiest harbours, but if you're after something less strenuous, book in for a cruise and enjoy the scenery by boat.

For the culinary enthusiasts, The Akaroa Cooking School offers classes in French fare, while Meniscus Wines is the ideal stop for a tipple. If the kids are along to crash the party, a visit to the Shamarra Alpaca Farm is a hit for all ages. visitakaroa.com

Dinner and a show

If the thought of a 10-hour flight gives you flashbacks of pre-pandemic long-haul journeys, packed like sardines, surrounded by screaming children, never fear - this version is going to be a lot more tranquil with exceptional in-flight entertainment.

The Southern Lights by Flight tour with Viva Expeditions is a return journey from Christchurch on an Air NZ Boeing 787 Dreamliner, taking passengers in search of the Aurora Australis. Along for the ride is Dr Ian Griffin, astronomer and director of the Otago Museum, as well as a team of astronomers and photographers, who will teach guests more about the phenomenon. Plus, prior to the flight, you'll get to visit the International Antarctic Centre for a "Mission to Aurora Australis" pre-flight programme.

Once on board, all you'll need to do is sit back and relax - dinner will be served, then (if nature plays ball) the Southern Lights will light up the cabin all night until breakfast is served. Who needs in-flight movies anyway?

There are six flights to choose from this year - March 26 and 27; April 2 and 3; and September 24 and 25 - with prices ranging from $1545 to $4995. Viva is also offering a Book 4 / Pay 3 offer so you can secure your own private row for the best viewing opportunities. vivaexpeditions.com

Live the houseboat life

Want to be on the water but can't deal with rough seas, stinky fishing kit and squawking gulls? The Ark at Cottle Hill could be just the ticket. This unique accommodation in Kerikeri allows guests to stay in a fully furnished floating houseboat, complete with queen-sized bed, all the mod cons for comfort and a wood burner for winter warmth.

Spend a cruisy couple of days floating in The Ark at Cottle Hill, near Kerikeri. Photo / Thomas Bywater

The ark sits on a small private lake at the owner's farmlet, so there's no fear of high swells. And when the surrounds are this tranquil, there's nothing for it but to lounge on the adjacent private dock, listen to the animals and birdlife, and let your stresses melt away.

Even better, the ark is situated next door to Cottle Hill Winery for some relaxed vino sampling, and just five minutes' drive from charming Kerikeri village. While you're in town, be sure to visit the historic Stone Store and Kemp House, before swinging by one of the weekend farmers' markets for some local culinary treats. cottlehillcreek.com

