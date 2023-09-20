Christchurch Airport will be releasing a round of new information on their project investigating the potential for a new airport to serve Central Otago. Video / Supplied

We often debate which New Zealand city has the best restaurants or music scene, most beautiful scenery or top outdoor activities. Rarely do we ask which city is the most interesting.

Well, adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide did. After combing through 1.2 million Wikipedia articles to see which city is set as the primary location most often, they believe they have an answer; Christchurch.

That’s right, the major South Island city was declared the most interesting in New Zealand with more than 342 location pages on Wikipedia. As one of the oldest cities in Aotearoa, Ōtautahi Christchurch is undoubtedly rich in stories and events that can make for many Wikipedia pages, including the major snowstorm of 1992, the 2012 earthquakes, its large agricultural industry and figures such as Tikki Taane.

Close behind with 336 tags is Auckland, thanks to an equally rich history and many world-famous attractions such as the Harbour Bridge, SkyTower and Eden Park.

Dunedin rounded out the top three spots with 228 tags, followed by Wellington in fourth and Wanaka in fifth place. Te Anau, Hokitika, Palmerston North, Gisborne and Hamilton also made the top 10 list according to Wikipedia data.

As research measures go, the quantity of Wikipedia pages is tenuous at best, even before considering how subjective “interesting” is as a descriptor. For example, the fact Christchurch is home to the Wizard of New Zealand, Ian Brackenbury Channell, may be fascinating to one person but terrifically dull to another.

Nonetheless, if you’re after a destination brimming with attractions, historical events and figures worth a page on Wikipedia, Christchurch is the place.

The study also analysed which locations were most referenced around the world. Unsurprisingly, New York was ranked first and served as a location for more than 5431 Wikipedia pages followed by London, which was referenced in 5329 pages. Tokyo, Washington DC and Toronto rounded out the top five.

10 Most Interesting Places in New Zealand, According to Wikipedia

1. Christchurch

2. Auckland

3. Dunedin

4. Wellington

5. Wanaka

6. Te Anau

7. Hokitika

8. Palmerston North

9. Gisborne

10. Hamilton



